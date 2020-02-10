U.S. Olympic Basketball Team Finalists

LeBron James L.A. Lakers

Harrison Barnes Sacramento Kings

Jimmy Butler Miami Heat

DeMar DeRozan San Antonio Spurs

Kevin Durant Brooklyn Nets

Paul George L.A. Clippers

Draymond Green Golden State Warriors

Kyrie Irving Brooklyn Nets

Kyle Lowry Toronto Raptors

Klay Thompson GoldenState Warriors

Anthony Davis L.A. Lakers

James Harden Houston Rockets

Kevin Love Cleveland Cavaliers

Chris Paul Okla. City Thunder

Russell Westbrook Houston Rocketes

Dwight Howard L.A. Lakers

Stephen Curry Golden State Warriors

Andre Drummond Cleveland Cavaliers

Mason Plumlee Denver Nuggets

Bam Adebayo Miami Heat

LaMarcus Aldridge San Antonio Spurs

Bradley Beal Washington Wizards

Devin Booker Phoenix Suns

Malcolm Brogdon Indiana Pacers

Jaylen Brown Boston Celtics

Mike Conley Utah Jazz

Montrezl Harrell L.A. Clippers

Joe Harris Brooklyn Nets

Tobias Harris Philadelphia 76ers

Gordon Hayward Boston Celtics

Brandon Ingram New Orleans Pelicans

Kyle Kuzma L.A. Lakers

Kawhi Leonard L.A. Clippers

Damian Lillard Portland Trail Blazers

Brook Lopez Milwaukee Bucks

JaVale McGee L.A. Lakers

Khris Middleton Milwaukee Bucks

Donovan Mitchell Utah Jazz

Victor Oladipo Indiana Pacers

Marcus Smart Boston Celtics

Jayson Tatum Boston Celtics

Myles Turner Indiana Pacers

Kemba Walker Boston Celtics

Derrick White San Antonio Spurs

