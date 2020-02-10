U.S. Olympic Basketball Team Finalists
LeBron James L.A. Lakers
Harrison Barnes Sacramento Kings
Jimmy Butler Miami Heat
DeMar DeRozan San Antonio Spurs
Kevin Durant Brooklyn Nets
Paul George L.A. Clippers
Draymond Green Golden State Warriors
Kyrie Irving Brooklyn Nets
Kyle Lowry Toronto Raptors
Klay Thompson GoldenState Warriors
Anthony Davis L.A. Lakers
James Harden Houston Rockets
Kevin Love Cleveland Cavaliers
Chris Paul Okla. City Thunder
Russell Westbrook Houston Rocketes
Dwight Howard L.A. Lakers
Stephen Curry Golden State Warriors
Andre Drummond Cleveland Cavaliers
Mason Plumlee Denver Nuggets
Bam Adebayo Miami Heat
LaMarcus Aldridge San Antonio Spurs
Bradley Beal Washington Wizards
Devin Booker Phoenix Suns
Malcolm Brogdon Indiana Pacers
Jaylen Brown Boston Celtics
Mike Conley Utah Jazz
Montrezl Harrell L.A. Clippers
Joe Harris Brooklyn Nets
Tobias Harris Philadelphia 76ers
Gordon Hayward Boston Celtics
Brandon Ingram New Orleans Pelicans
Kyle Kuzma L.A. Lakers
Kawhi Leonard L.A. Clippers
Damian Lillard Portland Trail Blazers
Brook Lopez Milwaukee Bucks
JaVale McGee L.A. Lakers
Khris Middleton Milwaukee Bucks
Donovan Mitchell Utah Jazz
Victor Oladipo Indiana Pacers
Marcus Smart Boston Celtics
Jayson Tatum Boston Celtics
Myles Turner Indiana Pacers
Kemba Walker Boston Celtics
Derrick White San Antonio Spurs
