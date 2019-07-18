Weather Alert

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 PM EDT FOR CENTRAL GUILFORD COUNTY... AT 619 PM EDT, A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WAS LOCATED 7 MILES NORTHWEST OF GREENSBORO, MOVING EAST AT 25 MPH. HAZARD...60 MPH WIND GUSTS. SOURCE...RADAR INDICATED. IMPACT...EXPECT DAMAGE TO ROOFS, SIDING, AND TREES. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... GREENSBORO, HIGH POINT, SUMMERFIELD, STOKESDALE, HAW RIVER STATE PARK, LAKE TOWNSEND MARINA, LAKE TOWNSEND, LAKE JEANETTE MARINA, LAKE BRANDT AND FOREST OAKS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... FOR YOUR PROTECTION MOVE TO AN INTERIOR ROOM ON THE LOWEST FLOOR OF A BUILDING. STRAIGHT LINE WINDS CAN BLOW DOWN TREES, POWER LINES, AND DAMAGE MOBILE HOMES AND OTHER BUILDINGS. SEEK SHELTER IN A STURDY STRUCTURE UNTIL THE STORM HAS PASSED. STAY AWAY FROM WINDOWS AS FLYING DEBRIS GENERATED BY DAMAGING WINDS CAN BE DEADLY. && HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH