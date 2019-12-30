WakeNCSU

Wake Forest's Devin Thomas, right, shoots against defense from N.C. State's BeeJay Anya.

By the numbers: Four seasons: 11.9 points per game, 8.5 rebounds per game, 52.0% field goal. All-ACC honorable mention in 2016.

My take: Four players in program history have grabbed more than 1,000 rebounds, and Thomas is in some illustrious company there. The other three are Dickie Hemric, Len Chappell and Tim Duncan.

A gifted rebounder from the moment he stepped on campus, Thomas increased his scoring average every season — starting at 9.1 as a freshman and ending at 15.6 in his final season.

