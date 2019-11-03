Hornets Warriors Basketball

Charlotte Hornets guard Dwayne Bacon (7) against the Golden State Warriors during an NBA basketball game in San Francisco, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

 Jeff Chiu

Hornets shooting guard Dwayne Bacons wasn’t delusional about the challenges Charlotte faces this season in the NBA. Despite cataclysmic predictions he knew better, and the Hornets are close to .500 after a 3-3 West Coast road trip. Story, B2.

Load comments