COLLEGES
- Men’s basketball
- 6:30 p.m.: St. Peter’s at St. John’s (FS1)
- 7 p.m.: Big Ten/ACC Challenge, Iowa at Syracuse (ESPN2)
- 7 p.m.: Vermont at Cincinnati (CBS Sports)
- 7 p.m.: Big Ten/ACC Challenge, Northwestern at Boston College (ESPNU)
- 7 p.m.: Butler at Mississippi (SEC)
- 7 p.m.: St. Andrews at Appalachian State (ESPN+)
- 7:30 p.m.: Big Ten/ACC Challenge, Michigan at Louisville (ESPN)
- 8:30 p.m.: Oral Roberts at Creighton (FS1)
- 9 p.m.: Big Ten/ACC Challenge, Florida State at Indiana (ESPN2)
- 9 p.m.: Illinois State at TCU (Fox Sports Southeast)
- 9 p.m.: New Orleans at LSU (SEC)
- 9 p.m.: Bradley at Memphis (CBS Sports)
- 9 p.m.: Big Ten/ACC Challenge, Rutgers at Pittsburgh (ESPNU)
- 9:30 p.m.: Big Ten/ACC Challenge, Duke at Michigan State (ESPN)
- 11 p.m.: Arizona State at San Francisco (CBS Sports)
- Women’s basketball
- 7 p.m.: UNC Greensboro at Campbell (ESPN+)
NBA
- 7:30 p.m.: Dallas at New Orleans (TNT)
- 10 p.m.: Portland at Los Angeles Clippers (TNT)
NHL
- 7 p.m.: Carolina at Boston (Fox Sports South)
- 8 p.m.: Tampa Bay at Nashville (NBC Sports)
SOCCER
2:30 p.m.: Manchester City at Burnley (NBC Sports)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.