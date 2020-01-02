On a national scope, the best thing that Wake Forest does is get to the free-throw line — the Deacons’ free-throw rate of 41.5% is 16th in the country, per KenPom, and that’s the best rate in the ACC.
But Pitt will present a challenge in a couple of ways.
The Panthers have the second-best free-throw rate in the ACC (38.1%). More importantly as it relates to Wake Forest, Pitt holds the fourth-best defensive free-throw rate in the country (19.9%).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.