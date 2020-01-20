Morgan State 42

North Carolina A&T 38

Site: Hill Field House, Baltimore, Md.

Why the Aggies lost

The Aggies suffered from a poor shooting night on Monday, only knocking down one three-pointer on 13 attempts. The struggles shooting carried over to the free-throw line as well, where they were 7-of-23.

Key performers

Morgan State: Chelsea Mitchell 10 points, 9 rebounds.

NC A&T: Jayla Jones-Pack 11 points, 4 rebounds; Alexus Lessaears 9 points.

Records

Morgan State: 8-11, 4-2 MEAC

N.C. A&T: 12-5, 4-1 MEAC

Up next

Morgan State: at Coppin St., 2 p.m. Saturday

N.C. A&T: vs Bethune-Cookman, 2 p.m. Saturday

