GREENSBORO — UNCG senior pitcher Chad Sykes was selected in the 10th round (pick No. 301) of the 2019 MLB Draft by the Los Angeles Angels. This is the second straight year in which a Spartan has been selected by the Angels, as Sykes joins Andrew Wantz who was selected in the seventh round of the 2018 MLB Draft.
During his senior season, Sykes (0.96) led all NCAA Division I pitchers in ERA as he was named SoCon Pitcher of the Year and was selected as a third-team All-American selection by Collegiate Baseball.
For his career, Sykes picked up 22 saves — most in program history — along with 13 wins.
Colin Peluse, a Wake Forest junior, was picked in the ninth round by the Oakland Athletics.
Three players from Super-Regional-bound East Carolina were picked — left-handed pitcher Jake Agnos (fourth round to the Yankees), outfielder Bryant Packard (fifth to the Tigers) and first baseman Spencer Brickhouse (seventh to the Diamondbacks).
A pair of Duke pitchers were taken, as the Rays drafted Graeme Stinson in the fourth round and the Twins drafted Ben Gross in the 10th round.
Elon had two right-handed pitchers taken within a span of six picks — first Kyle Brnovich went 241st to the Angels and then Ty Adcock went 246th to the Mariners, both in the eighth round.
Campbell’s Matthew Barefoot was a sixth-round pick of the Astros and right-handed pitcher Tyson Messer was a ninth-round pick of the White Sox.
N.C. State’s Evan Edwards, a first baseman, was a fourth-round pick of the Marlins. North Carolina’s Austin Bergner, a right-hander, was a ninth-round pick of the Tigers.