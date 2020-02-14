Coastal Carolina 12
UNCG 4
Why the Spartans lost: The Spartans allowed 12 runs to the Chanticleers, but the pitching staff wasn’t the big issue. Of the 12 runs allowed, only three were earned. UNCG committed the errors, two of which came on plays that allowed Chanticleers to cross the plate.
Key performers: Spartans: Greg Hardison 2-for-4, 1 BB; Jacquez Koonce 2-for-4, 1 RBI, 2 runs scored; Sam Koruschak 2-for-4. Chanticleers: Morgan Hyde 2-for-4, 3 RBIs, 3 runs scored; Zack Beach 3-for-3, 4 RBIs, 3 2B; Alex Gattinelli 1-for-4, 2 RBIs, 1 run scored.
Notable: The Spartans outhit Coastal, tallying 10 hits to the Chanticleers’ nine. ... Despite the loss, the Spartans still own a winning record against the Chanticleers, leading them 11-5. ... Jake Lewis took the loss for the Spartans, going 4.1 innings while allowing two earned runs with six strikeouts and one walk. ... The Chanticleers took advantage of the Spartans
when they had runners in scoring position, going 5-for-14 (.357).
Records
Spartans: 0-1
Chanticleer: 1-0
Up next
Spartans: vs. Virginia Tech, 11 a.m. today
Chanticleers: vs. San Diego State, 3 p.m. today
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.