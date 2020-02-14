Coastal Carolina 12

UNCG 4

Why the Spartans lost: The Spartans allowed 12 runs to the Chanticleers, but the pitching staff wasn’t the big issue. Of the 12 runs allowed, only three were earned. UNCG committed the errors, two of which came on plays that allowed Chanticleers to cross the plate.

Key performers: Spartans: Greg Hardison 2-for-4, 1 BB; Jacquez Koonce 2-for-4, 1 RBI, 2 runs scored; Sam Koruschak 2-for-4. Chanticleers: Morgan Hyde 2-for-4, 3 RBIs, 3 runs scored; Zack Beach 3-for-3, 4 RBIs, 3 2B; Alex Gattinelli 1-for-4, 2 RBIs, 1 run scored.

Notable: The Spartans outhit Coastal, tallying 10 hits to the Chanticleers’ nine. ... Despite the loss, the Spartans still own a winning record against the Chanticleers, leading them 11-5. ... Jake Lewis took the loss for the Spartans, going 4.1 innings while allowing two earned runs with six strikeouts and one walk. ... The Chanticleers took advantage of the Spartans

when they had runners in scoring position, going 5-for-14 (.357).

Records

Spartans: 0-1

Chanticleer: 1-0

Up next

Spartans: vs. Virginia Tech, 11 a.m. today

Chanticleers: vs. San Diego State, 3 p.m. today

