Jeremy Walker, a former baseball player at Calvary Day and Davie County, got the call late Tuesday night that all minor league prospects dreaming about getting.
After the Class AAA Gwinnett Stripers’ game in Louisville, Ky., Walker, a 24-year-old right-handed reliever from Advance in the Atlanta Braves’ system, was called up to the majors.
“It was probably about 11:30 or 12,” Walker said. “My manager in Triple-A (former major leaguer Damon Berryhill) just called me and said, ‘You’re going to the big leagues.’ ”
Walker’s first call was to his father.
“He just retired this year, so I knew he wasn’t going to be doing anything,” said Walker.“So I just said like, ‘What are you doing tomorrow?
“Can you come to Atlanta? And he was just like, ‘For what?’
“He was pretty happy. He said, ‘I’ll be there.’”
Atlanta played Kansas City on Wednesday night. Walker was available to pitch. In fact, there was a chance he could have pitched against Royals second baseman Whit Merrifield, who is also from Advance.
The hours after Walker learned of his promotion were a whirlwind. He said he talked a lot with his roommate Tuesday in Louisville after learning the news and that he flew from Louisville to Atlanta on Wednesday morning.
“It’s been a dream my whole life, man,” said Walker. “I’ve been playing ball since I was like 4 or 5. Every kid wants to make it one day and not everybody gets to, so I’m just thankful that God’s blessed me with the ability and that he’s just placed people in my life to get me where I am.”