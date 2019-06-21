PHILADELPHIA — Catcher Wilkin Castillo, playing in his first MLB game in a decade, rebounded from striking out in his first two at-bats to hit a go-ahead, two-out, two-RBI double in the seventh inning Saturday to lift the Miami Marlins to a 5-3, win over the Phillies at Citizens Bank Park.
Welcome back to the big leagues.
“It’s something indescribable,” Castillo, 35, said through a translator. “It’s a lot of effort. Just being out, playing winter ball, Dominican League, Mexican League and minor league for so many years. ... I thank God.”
How rare is it to go 10 years between MLB games? Well, according to the Elias Sports Bureau, Castillo:
- Is the first player to go 10-plus years between RBIs since Jerome Williams went 10 years, 347 days (Sept. 11, 2003 to Aug. 24, 2014).
- Is the first player to have a hitting streak spanning 10-plus years since Roy Schalk (Sept. 17, 1932 to April 19, 1944).
Castillo doesn’t remember much about that last MLB game other than feeling his right shoulder pop after hitting a line drive over the center fielder’s head. He’ll remember all of Saturday.