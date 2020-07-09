Hoping to avoid long, late-night contests, Major League Baseball has adopted changes aimed at speeding extra-inning games. Some love the changes. Some not so much. It’ll certainly change the way managers approach the latter innings. Story, C4
MOST POPULAR
-
Guilford County Schools gets approval to create two new virtual schools in August
-
Telling It Straight: Local doc explains the COVID-19 threat in Rockingham, offers tools, hope
-
Iconic Greensboro ice cream shop gets new owners
-
Greensboro nightclubs shut down after reopening over the weekend, police say
-
Saturday's COVID-19 update: N.C. sees big drop in new cases one day after hitting record
promotion
Nominate your favorite businesses for a chance to win a $100 gift card!
promotion
Enter for a chance to win a VISA GIFT CARD to go towards your next backyard cook-out!
promotion
Nominate your favorite businesses for a chance to win a $100 gift card!
promotion
Enter for a chance to win a VISA GIFT CARD to go towards your next backyard cook-out!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.