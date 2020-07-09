New extra-inning format stirs debate as teams plot strategy (copy)

FILE — In this Oct. 26, 2018, file photo, a fan yawns before the start of the 17th inning in Game 3 of the World Series baseball game between the Boston Red Sox and Los Angeles Dodgers, in Los Angeles. Major League Baseball will start each extra inning this season by putting a runner on second base. This rule has been used since 2018 in the minor leagues, where it created more action and settled games sooner. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)

 David J. Phillip

Hoping to avoid long, late-night contests, Major League Baseball has adopted changes aimed at speeding extra-inning games. Some love the changes. Some not so much. It’ll certainly change the way managers approach the latter innings. Story, C4

Tags

Load comments