FILE — In this Oct. 26, 2018, file photo, a fan yawns before the start of the 17th inning in Game 3 of the World Series baseball game between the Boston Red Sox and Los Angeles Dodgers, in Los Angeles. Major League Baseball will start each extra inning this season by putting a runner on second base. This rule has been used since 2018 in the minor leagues, where it created more action and settled games sooner. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)