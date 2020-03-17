baseball

n The N.C. State program is planning to honor Chris Combs; his No. 26 jersey will be honored at Doak Field. The school said Combs will be honored not only for his career in baseball, but also for his pursuit of a cure for ALS. Combs was diagnosed with ALC in 2016. Since then he and his wife, who formed Team Chris Combs, have raised $4,000,000 for ALS research. The ceremony was originally scheduled for April 17, but will be rescheduled. Combs was a pitcher, outfielder and first baseman for the Wolfpack from 1994-97.

n The High Point Rockers on Tuesday announced the signing of right-handed reliever Josh Judy. He was a member of the York Revolution last season, going 7-2 with a 3.20 ERA and seven saves. Judy, drafted by the Cleveland Indians in 2007, rose through the ranks as a reliever, reaching the majors in 2011. In 12 appearances with Cleveland, Judy recorded a 7.07 ERA in 12 appearances (14 innings).

