The scope of how many players Wake Forest’s baseball team will lose to the major league draft won’t really be predictable until parameters are set — and then it’ll come into full focus once the draft actually happens.
But the initial reaction for ccoach Tom Walter is that the Deacons won’t lose as many players to the professional ranks as they would in a normal year.
“Typically we’ve had those juniors that sign after the 10th round, they get $125,000 plus a year of school, which for a junior to return to Wake Forest … for their senior year, where they’re not going to have leverage, just didn’t make a lot of sense,” Walter said. “So we typically lost a lot of guys in … those rounds at that dollar amount.
“With this new draft, all of that is going to be gone. The question becomes which of our guys are we going to lose in the top five to 10 rounds?”
Scaling back the draft is because of the COVID-19 outbreak. Major League Baseball has suspended all operations until at least mid-May; last week, MLB and the MLB Players Association agreed to a deal that drastically alters the number of rounds (from 40 to as few as five and no more than 10), signing bonus money available and opens the possibility that the draft, slated for June 10-12, can start as late as July 20.
It’s a compromise reached to save at least some form of the draft. It comes amid a crisis, but also with the backdrop that MLB proposed plans to reduce levels of minor leagues and eliminate some leagues long before COVID-19 reached pandemic stages.
While it alters the number of players who will become pros this year, that helps college programs in unprecedented ways.
“I think a lot of it well be dictated on how many rounds they settle on,” Walter said. “If it’s five rounds, then I think we’re going to return a large portion of the junior class. If it’s 10 rounds, I think we’ll still retain probably half of the junior class.”
Left-handed starting pitcher Jared Shuster probably helped himself more than any other Deacon. The 6-foot-3, 210-pound junior has a devastating fastball-changeup combination, and put it to use with 43 strikeouts and only four walks in 26⅓ innings in the shortened season. On top of an impressive Cape Cod Baseball League performance last summer, Shuster seems locked in to go in the first five rounds.
It’s likely, Walter said, that outfielder Chris Lanzilli and first baseman Bobby Seymour are picked in the first five rounds. Lanzilli had a team-best six home runs in 18 games. Seymour is the reigning ACC player of the year and expected more of himself than his .284 average and 11 RBI — though as Walter points out, he was off to a similar start as last season.
For that trio, even if the draft is the minimal of five rounds, they’re unlikely to return to Wake Forest.
It gets trickier for the other five juniors who could be drafted.
“If it’s only five rounds, to me the two biggest question marks would be (Shane) Muntz and (William) Fleming. I think they could land either way,” Walter said.
Muntz has done a bit of everything in his three years at Wake Forest, primarily playing as a DH. He’s also played catcher and pitched. Fleming emerged as the closer last season and this season was the Deacons’ Sunday starter, going 2-2 with 22 strikeouts in 22⅔ innings, holding batters to a .222 average.
