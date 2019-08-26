DENVER — Ryan McMahon ran hard to first because he wasn’t sure his line drive would get over the fence. When it bounced just over the scoreboard he settled into a home run trot and into a mob at the plate.
McMahon’s hit — a two-run homer in the ninth — lifted Colorado to a 3-1 win over the Atlanta Braves on Monday and ended the Rockies’ four-game losing streak.
McMahon saw two fastballs from Jerry Blevins before hitting the third one just over the scoreboard in right for the second game-ending homer of his career.
Blevins said it was poor location that gave McMahon something to hit.
“I wanted to go down and away and I left it up and in the middle,” he said. “That was on me.”
Nolan Arenado started the inning with a walk off Anthony Swarzak (1-2) and Blevins fanned Daniel Murphy before McMahon’s homer.
Monday was a makeup from the April 10th game postponed due to inclement weather and forced Atlanta to crisscross the country.
The Braves, who had their eight-game winning streak snapped, traveled to Denver on Sunday night after playing in New York, and right after the game boarded a plane for Toronto.
“You don’t belabor or dwell on because it’s what we signed up to do,” Atlanta manager Brian Snitker said. “It’s not going to be all the time. We have an off day in two days. It isn’t like we came out here and now have to play 25 in a row.”