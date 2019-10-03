NLDS Nationals Dodgers Baseball

Washington Nationals' Anthony Rendon tosses his bat after striking out against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the first inning of Game 1 in baseball's National League Divisional Series on Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

 Mark J. Terrill

Washington slugger Anthony Rendon tosses his bat after striking out against Los Angeles starter Walker Buehle to end the top of the first inning of Game 1 of the National League Divisional Series Thursday in Los Angeles.

Tags

Load comments