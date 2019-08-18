RED SOX 13, ORIOLES 7: Rafael Devers went 4 for 5 with a homer, two doubles and four RBIs, and Boston rallied from an early six-run deficit for a victory that completed a three-game sweep of Baltimore. MARINERS 7, BLUE JAYS 0: Yusei Kikuchi pitched his first shutout in the major leagues, throwing a two-hitter that led Seattle over Toronto. INDIANS 8, YANKEES 4: Mike Clevinger struck out 10 in five shutout innings, Mike Freeman had three extra-base hits and Cleveland tamed New York for a four-game split between AL pennant contenders. RAYS 5, TIGERS 4: Ji-Man Choi’s two-run single in the bottom of the ninth completed a rally from a late three-run deficit and gave Tampa Bay a victory over Detroit. BRAVES 5, DODGERS 3: With All-Star outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. banished for his lack of hustle, Rafael Ortega stepped up with a sixth-inning grand slam to lift Atlanta to a win over Los Angeles. NATIONALS 16, BREWERS 8: Washington matched a team record with eight home runs — including two by Juan Soto — in a rout of Milwaukee. PADRES 3, PHILLIES 2: Austin Hedges had four hits, including a tiebreaking homer in the seventh, and Joey Lucchesi pitched six strong innings to lead San Diego over Philadelphia. CARDINALS 5, REDS 4: Paul Goldschmidt hit a two-run homer, Tommy Edman added a solo shot among his three hits and St. Louis held off Cincinnati to split their four-game series. METS 11, ROYALS 5: Pete Alonso hit his 40th home run to break the National League rookie record, capping a late outburst by New York in its victory over Kansas City. TWINS 6, RANGERS 3: Jorge Polanco cleared the bases with a tiebreaking triple in the eighth inning, helping Minnesota to its first-ever four-game sweep of Texas. ASTROS 4, ATHLETICS 1: Zack Greinke threw seven smooth innings for his 200th win, pitching first-place Houston past Oakland to avoid a four-game sweep. ROCKIES 7, MARLINS 6 (10): Garrett Hampson hit a bases-loaded single in the bottom of the 10th inning, and Colorado rallied to beat Miami to complete a three-game sweep. ANGELS 9, WHITE SOX 2: Shohei Ohtani, Kole Calhoun, Matt Thaiss and Anthony Bemboom all homered to fuel Los Angeles. DIAMONDBACKS 6, GIANTS 1:Wilmer Flores and David Peralta homered, Merrill Kelly held San Francisco to one run in 5 2/3 innings, and Arizona avoided a four-game series sweep.