YANKEES 10-6, TIGERS 4-4: All-Star catcher Gary Sánchez became the Yankees’ latest injury concern when he left the second game with left groin tightness as New York beat Detroit to complete a doubleheader sweep. Sánchez exited in the fourth, an inning after he was thrown out in his first stolen base try this year. He has been on the injured list three times in the past two seasons because of groin strain. Yankees slugger Edwin Encarnación left the first game with an oblique issue. CUBS 4, PADRES 1: Yu Darvish struck out a season-high 14 and allowed only two hits in six innings and Chicago beat San Diego to remain tied with Milwaukee for the NL’s second wild card. BREWERS 3, MARLINS 2: Ryan Braun honored injured teammate Christian Yelich the past two days by wearing his No. 22 jersey underneath his own. Braun then put on a Yelich-like performance, hitting a two-run homer that helped Milwaukee beat Miami to complete a four-game sweep that extended their winning streak to seven. METS 11, DIAMONDBACKS 1: Juan Lagares, Marcus Stroman and New York kept up its playoff push by pounding Arizona. Lagares hit his first career grand slam and a two-run shot as the Mets set a team record for homers in a home game by going deep six times. CARDINALS 10, ROCKIES 3: Dexter Fowler and Kolten Wong opened the game with successive home runs and St. Louis connected five times in all to beat Colorado. Marcell Ozuna, Rangel Ravelo and Harrison Bader also homered for St. Louis. PIRATES 4, GIANTS 2: Joe Musgrove pitched five shutout innings and hit a triple, Jacob Stallings homered and Pittsburgh defeated San Francisco. The Pirates took three of four in the series. ROYALS 6, WHITE SOX 3: The top of the Royals order got to ace and All-Star Lucas Giolito for three runs in the sixth inning to break a tie, putting Kansas City in front for good in a win over Chicago.
