SAN DIEGO — Major League Baseball is pushing ahead with a rules change for 2020 that requires pitchers to face at least three batters or finish a half-inning.
Commissioner Rob Manfred also said Wednesday the injured list for pitchers will revert to 15 days from 10 days.
In tandem, pitchers optioned to the minors will have to spend 15 days with farm teams before they can be recalled unless they replace a pitcher going on the IL.
As part of a March 8 agreement with the players’ association, management had the right to make the changes for 2020.
“I’ve been kind of contemplating things in my head, what we want to do and what we want to see and the kind of pitchers we want in our bullpen,” said Dave Martinez, manager of the World Series champion Washington Nationals said.
All pitchers must face at least three batters or end a half-inning, unless injured.
While the union refused to agree to that provision, it also said it will not challenge it.
OPIOIDS TESTING: Five months after Los Angeles Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs died in a hotel room with two opioids in his bloodstream, Major League Baseball and its players union have agreed on a new drug policy that will add opioid testing for major leaguers and marijuana use will not be punished in the major or minor leagues.
The policy, which would be implemented next season, is expected to be announced Thursday, according to a person with knowledge of the policy who requested anonymity.
ASTROS: The MLB commissioner’s office has interviewed more than 50 witnesses and reviewed more than 70,000 emails and additional messages as it looks into the Houston Astros’ high-tech sign-stealing scheme.
Commissioner Rob Manfred said the initial round has created the need for follow-up interviews, which will push the investigation into next year.
PROTECTIVE NETTING: Seven major league teams will expand protective netting to the foul poles and 15 others will expand their netting generally to the area in the outfield where the stands begin to angle away from the field, Manfred said Wednesday.
The remaining eight clubs already have installed netting that extends substantially beyond the far end of the dugouts, Manfred said at the winter meetings.
Manfred said there are structural limitations at some ballparks involving the elbow in the outfield where the stands begin to angle away from the field.
MLB DRAFT: Major League Baseball is moving the opening round of its amateur draft in Omaha, Nebraska, ahead of the College World Series
Next year’s draft will be held from June 10-12 at Holland Performing Arts Center.
The College World Series is slated to start June 13.
“The College World Series teams will all be welcome to attend the opening night of the draft,” Manfred said Wednesday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.