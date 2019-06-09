Mets 6, Rockies 1 Colorado AB R H BI W K Avg Blackmon rf 3 1 0 0 1 1 .295 Story ss 3 0 0 0 1 0 .289 Dahl cf 4 0 1 1 0 1 .330 Arenado 3b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .331 Murphy 1b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .250 Tapia lf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .262 McMahon 2b 1 0 0 0 1 1 .240 Bettis p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Reynolds ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .176 Estevez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 --- Iannetta c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .243 Hoffman p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .125 Rodgers 2b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .236 Totals 28 1 2 1 3 9 New York AB R H BI W K Avg Rosario ss 3 2 1 0 1 0 .249 Conforto rf 4 1 2 0 0 0 .260 Alonso 1b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .258 Smith 1b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .360 Frazier 3b 4 2 2 4 0 1 .265 Davis lf 4 0 1 1 0 1 .260 Lagares cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .189 Hechavarria 2b 4 1 1 0 0 2 .254 Gomez cf-lf 3 0 1 1 0 1 .210 Nido c 2 0 0 0 1 2 .208 Syndergaard p 3 0 0 0 0 2 .125 Familia p 0 0 0 0 0 0 --- Santiago p 0 0 0 0 0 0 --- Totals 31 6 8 6 2 11 Colorado 000 000 001 — 1 2 0 New York 300 120 00x — 6 8 0 LOB–Colorado 3, New York 3. 2B–Dahl (18), Conforto (13), Frazier (5). 3B–Davis (1). HR–Frazier (6), off Hoffman. RBIs–Dahl (27), Frazier 4 (20), Davis (18), Gomez (8). SB–Rosario (6), Hechavarria (2), Gomez (3). DP–Colorado 1 (Arenado, Murphy). Colorado IP H R ER W K P ERA Hoffman, L, 1-3 42/3 7 6 6 2 7 74 8.06 Bettis 21/3 1 0 0 0 2 19 4.14 Estevez 1 0 0 0 0 2 8 4.11 New York IP H R ER W K P ERA Syndergaard, W, 4-4 7 1 0 0 2 7 98 4.45 Familia 1 0 0 0 0 1 9 6.04 Santiago 1 1 1 1 1 1 24 6.43 T–2:32. A–29,531 (41,922). Reds 4, Phillies 3 Cincinnati AB R H BI W K Avg Winker lf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .237 Senzel ph-cf 2 1 2 0 0 0 .273 Votto 1b 4 0 1 2 1 1 .256 Suarez 3b 5 0 1 1 0 1 .265 Dietrich 2b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .248 Lorenzen p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .125 Garrett p 0 0 0 0 0 0 --- Farmer 2b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .221 Puig rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .207 J.Iglesias ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .291 Peraza cf-2b-lf 4 0 1 1 0 1 .214 Casali c 2 1 1 0 2 0 .297 Gray p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .111 Duke p 0 0 0 0 0 0 --- VanMeter ph-lf 1 1 0 0 1 0 .226 R.Iglesias p 0 0 0 0 0 0 --- Totals 35 4 9 4 4 9 Philadelphia AB R H BI W K Avg Hernandez 2b 2 1 0 0 2 0 .274 Harper rf 4 1 1 0 0 2 .251 Segura ss 2 0 1 1 1 0 .293 Hoskins 1b 4 0 1 2 0 1 .263 Realmuto c 4 0 1 0 0 0 .274 Bruce lf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .231 Velasquez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .125 Hammer p 0 0 0 0 0 0 --- Gosselin ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .229 Kingery cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .310 Franco 3b 3 1 1 0 0 0 .209 Nola p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .042 Alvarez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 --- Williams lf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .157 Totals 30 3 5 3 3 7 Cincinnati 010 000 300 — 4 9 0 Philadelphia 002 010 000 — 3 5 0 LOB–Cincinnati 8, Philadelphia 4. 2B–Segura (15). RBIs–Votto 2 (14), Suarez (41), Peraza (15), Segura (26), Hoskins 2 (44). SB–Hernandez (4), Harper (3). CS–Harper (1). SF–Segura. DP–Philadelphia 1 (Hernandez, Segura, Hoskins). Cincinnati IP H R ER W K P ERA Gray 52/3 4 3 3 3 3 98 3.64 Duke, W, 3-1 1/3 0 0 0 0 0 2 5.82 Lorenzen, 2/3 0 0 0 0 1 10 3.21 Garrett, 1 0 0 0 0 2 12 1.63 R.Iglesias, S, 13-15 11/3 1 0 0 0 1 15 2.79 Philadelphia IP H R ER W K P ERA Nola 62/3 4 3 3 3 7 104 4.58 Alvarez, L, 0-2, 0 2 1 1 0 0 4 3.70 Velasquez 11/3 2 0 0 1 2 30 4.23 Hammer 1 1 0 0 0 0 11 3.86 Alvarez pitched to 2 batters in the 7th. T–3:14. A–42,324 (43,647). Twins 12, Tigers 2 Minnesota AB R H BI W K Avg Polanco ss 5 1 1 1 0 0 .333 Garver c 4 2 1 1 2 2 .317 Cruz dh 6 1 3 3 0 2 .279 Rosario lf 6 2 3 2 0 0 .272 Cron 1b 5 0 2 2 0 0 .277 Kepler rf 4 0 1 0 1 0 .264 Sano 3b 5 1 2 1 0 2 .246 Adrianza 2b 3 3 2 0 1 0 .258 Buxton cf 5 2 2 2 0 1 .270 Totals 43 12 17 12 4 7 Detroit AB R H BI W K Avg Goodrum ss 3 1 0 0 1 1 .235 Stewart lf 4 0 2 0 0 2 .255 Castellanos rf 3 0 1 0 0 0 .262 Beckham 2b 0 0 0 0 1 0 .234 Cabrera dh 2 0 0 0 0 1 .296 Rodriguez pr-dh 1 0 0 0 0 0 .214 Dixon 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .291 Castro 2b-rf 4 0 2 0 0 2 .314 Lugo 3b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .246 Hicks c 4 1 2 0 0 1 .217 Jones cf 4 0 1 1 0 2 .250 Totals 33 2 9 1 2 11 Minnesota 300 512 100 — 12 17 0 Detroit 100 000 100 — 2 9 0 LOB–Minnesota 10, Detroit 7. 2B–Garver (6), Cron (14), Kepler (15), Adrianza (2), Hicks (9), Jones (8). HR–Cruz (11), off Carpenter; Sano (6), off Carpenter; Buxton (8), off Torres; Rosario (19), off Torres. RBIs–Polanco (34), Garver (25), Cruz 3 (28), Rosario 2 (52), Cron 2 (43), Sano (12), Buxton 2 (36), Jones (21). SF–Polanco. DP–Minnesota 3 (Sano, Adrianza, Cron), (Kepler, Adrianza), (Polanco, Adrianza, Cron). Minnesota IP H R ER W K P ERA Odorizzi, W, 9-2 6 5 1 1 1 8 99 1.92 Morin 2 3 1 1 1 1 30 1.35 Duffey 1 1 0 0 0 2 18 2.55 Detroit IP H R ER W K P ERA Carpenter, L, 1-3 32/3 10 8 8 1 1 70 7.89 Adams 11/3 4 1 1 2 1 40 9.00 Torres 2 2 3 3 0 3 38 13.50 Stumpf 1 1 0 0 1 1 18 3.78 Jimenez 1 0 0 0 0 1 12 5.13 T–3:20. A–20,127 (41,297). Yankees 7, Indians 6 New York AB R H BI W K Avg LeMahieu 2b-1b 6 1 2 1 0 3 .321 Hicks cf 5 0 1 1 1 2 .227 Voit 1b 4 1 2 2 1 2 .263 Gregorius ss 1 0 0 0 0 1 .444 Sanchez c 4 0 1 0 1 2 .260 Torres ss-2b 4 0 0 0 1 1 .274 Frazier dh 3 1 2 1 1 1 .283 Gardner lf 5 1 1 2 0 0 .217 Urshela 3b 1 1 0 0 4 0 .309 Maybin rf 5 2 2 0 0 1 .289 Totals 38 7 11 7 9 13 Cleveland AB R H BI W K Avg Lindor ss 5 0 0 0 0 1 .298 Mercado lf-cf 5 1 1 0 0 1 .293 Santana dh 4 1 1 1 1 2 .285 Kipnis 2b 2 0 0 0 0 2 .218 Freeman 2b 3 1 1 2 0 1 .250 Luplow rf-lf 5 0 0 0 0 2 .248 Ramirez 3b 4 1 2 0 0 0 .203 R.Perez c 2 0 0 0 2 0 .232 Naquin pr-rf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .267 Bauers 1b 4 1 1 1 0 1 .212 Martin cf 3 1 1 1 0 0 .206 Plawecki ph-c 1 0 0 0 0 0 .169 Totals 38 6 7 5 3 10 New York 050 000 001 1 — 7 11 2 Cleveland 000 004 101 0 — 6 7 0 E–Chapman (2), Gregorius (1). LOB–New York 11, Cleveland 5. 2B–Hicks (2), Voit (8), Sanchez (4), Frazier (9), Maybin (6). HR–Gardner (9), off Bieber; Martin (8), off Kahnle; Freeman (1), off Kahnle; Bauers (7), off Ottavino. RBIs–LeMahieu (41), Hicks (16), Voit 2 (41), Frazier (32), Gardner 2 (23), Santana (40), Bauers (22), Martin (16), Freeman 2 (8). SB–Ramirez (16). CS–Frazier (1). SF–Frazier. DP–Cleveland 1 (Freeman, Ramirez, Bauers). New York IP H R ER W K P ERA Green 2 1 0 0 1 3 35 8.27 Cortes Jr. 3 0 0 0 0 2 49 3.86 Kahnle 1 4 4 4 0 1 20 2.84 Ottavino 1 1 1 1 0 0 15 1.53 Britton 1 0 0 0 1 0 13 2.86 Chapman, W, 1-1 1 1 1 0 1 1 22 1.40 Tarpley, S, 1-1 1 0 0 0 0 3 16 8.44 Cleveland IP H R ER W K P ERA Bieber 12/3 5 5 5 2 4 48 4.07 Cole 11/3 0 0 0 3 0 29 1.50 Goody 12/3 1 0 0 2 3 34 2.45 Clippard 11/3 1 0 0 0 2 19 3.94 Olson 11/3 0 0 0 1 2 27 3.79 Cimber 11/3 2 1 1 1 1 20 3.80 O.Perez, L, 1-1 11/3 2 1 1 0 1 23 4.58 T–3:56. A–29,028 (35,225). Braves 7, Marlins 6 Atlanta AB R H BI W K Avg Acuna Jr. cf 6 1 1 3 1 2 .279 Swanson ss 6 0 0 0 0 2 .257 Freeman 1b 6 0 2 0 0 1 .312 Donaldson 3b 5 0 0 0 1 1 .237 Riley lf 5 0 0 0 0 3 .290 Jackson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 --- Blevins p 0 0 0 0 0 0 --- Winkler p 0 0 0 0 0 0 --- McCann ph-c 1 0 0 0 0 0 .284 Albies 2b 5 2 1 0 1 0 .266 Flowers c 4 1 1 0 2 3 .244 Tomlin p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Joyce rf 4 2 3 1 2 0 .310 Fried p 2 0 1 1 0 1 .208 Markakis ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .265 Toussaint p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Webb p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Camargo ph 1 1 1 0 0 0 .222 Swarzak p 0 0 0 0 0 0 --- Culberson ph-lf 1 0 0 1 1 0 .362 Totals 46 7 10 6 9 13 Miami AB R H BI W K Avg Dean lf 4 2 3 3 0 1 .219 N.Anderson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 --- Romo p 0 0 0 0 0 0 --- Riddle ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .173 Kinley p 0 0 0 0 0 0 --- Garcia p 0 0 0 0 0 0 --- Alfaro ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .269 Conley p 0 0 0 0 0 0 --- Cooper rf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .281 Herrera pr-cf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .216 B.Anderson 3b 5 0 1 0 0 0 .241 Castro 2b 6 0 2 1 0 2 .233 Ramirez cf-rf 6 1 1 0 0 2 .312 Prado 1b 6 1 2 1 0 1 .237 Rojas ss 4 2 2 0 1 1 .269 Holaday c 3 0 2 1 1 1 .250 Lopez p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .227 Guerrero p 0 0 0 0 0 0 --- Granderson ph-lf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .189 Totals 47 6 14 6 2 14 Atlanta 001 000 004 101 — 7 10 0 Miami 100 020 200 100 — 6 14 0 LOB–Atlanta 12, Miami 9. 2B–Freeman (17), Flowers (3), Joyce 2 (7), Fried (2), Prado (7), Rojas (11), Holaday (1). 3B–Albies (3). HR–Acuna Jr. (14), off Romo; Dean (2), off Fried. RBIs–Acuna Jr. 3 (41), Joyce (7), Fried (2), Culberson (12), Dean 3 (10), Castro (27), Prado (12), Holaday (5). S–Holaday. DP–Atlanta 1 (Albies, Freeman). Atlanta IP H R ER W K P ERA Fried 6 6 3 3 1 7 85 3.75 Toussaint 1 4 2 2 0 0 27 4.26 Webb 1 1 0 0 1 0 12 2.75 Swarzak 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 3.38 Jackson, 1 2 1 1 0 3 27 3.09 Blevins 1/3 0 0 0 0 1 6 5.00 Winkler, W, 3-1 2/3 0 0 0 0 0 10 5.12 Tomlin, S, 1-2 1 1 0 0 0 2 11 3.82 Miami IP H R ER W K P ERA Lopez 6 4 1 1 1 7 91 4.26 Guerrero, 2/3 1 0 0 1 1 16 3.65 Brice, 1/3 0 0 0 1 0 9 2.66 N.Anderson 1 0 0 0 0 1 13 4.39 Romo 1 3 4 4 1 0 20 5.48 Kinley 2/3 0 1 1 4 1 27 5.11 Garcia 11/3 0 0 0 0 3 18 4.38 Conley, L, 1-6 1 2 1 1 1 0 21 7.33 T–4:26. A–10,959 (36,742). Diamondbacks 8, Blue Jays 2 Arizona AB R H BI W K Avg Marte cf-ss 5 1 1 1 0 0 .268 Vargas 2b 5 0 1 0 0 0 .260 Escobar 3b 3 1 3 0 2 0 .289 Peralta lf 4 1 0 0 1 1 .301 Walker 1b 3 1 0 0 2 0 .256 Cron dh 5 1 1 2 0 2 .250 Ahmed ss 1 0 1 0 0 0 .268 Dyson ph-cf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .261 Locastro rf 4 1 1 3 1 1 .250 Kelly c 3 1 1 2 1 2 .254 Totals 37 8 10 8 7 7 Toronto AB R H BI W K Avg Sogard dh 4 0 0 0 0 3 .273 Gurriel Jr. lf 4 1 2 1 0 1 .263 Grichuk rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .224 Smoak 1b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .237 Hernandez cf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .197 Biggio 2b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .158 Galvis ss 4 1 1 0 0 1 .241 Jansen c 3 0 2 1 1 0 .175 Drury 3b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .225 Totals 34 2 7 2 1 13 Arizona 008 000 000 — 8 10 0 Toronto 110 000 000 — 2 7 0 LOB–Arizona 9, Toronto 6. 2B–Escobar (15), Gurriel Jr. (9), Hernandez (6), Jansen (6). 3B–Locastro (2). HR–Marte (15), off Richard; Kelly (7), off Pannone; Gurriel Jr. (5), off Ray. RBIs–Marte (45), Cron 2 (8), Locastro 3 (7), Kelly 2 (18), Gurriel Jr. (14), Jansen (12). Arizona IP H R ER W K P ERA Ray, W, 5-3 62/3 5 2 2 1 10 107 3.54 Bradley 11/3 1 0 0 0 2 13 4.71 Lopez 1 1 0 0 0 1 15 1.40 Toronto IP H R ER W K P ERA Richard, L, 0-2 22/3 7 7 7 2 2 70 7.04 Pannone 11/3 2 1 1 2 1 34 5.94 Law 2 1 0 0 1 1 40 5.89 Luciano 2 0 0 0 2 1 35 5.93 Biagini 1 0 0 0 0 2 15 3.14 T–3:04. A–19,661 (53,506). White Sox 5, Royals 2 Chicago AB R H BI W K Avg Garcia cf 5 0 0 0 0 2 .281 Moncada 3b 5 0 4 1 0 0 .294 Abreu 1b 5 0 1 0 0 1 .250 McCann dh 4 0 0 0 1 0 .325 Jimenez lf 5 2 2 1 0 1 .235 Castillo c 5 0 1 0 0 0 .188 Anderson ss 4 0 2 1 0 0 .324 Sanchez 2b 4 1 0 0 0 0 .249 Tilson rf 3 2 2 1 1 0 .274 Totals 40 5 12 4 2 4 Kansas City AB R H BI W K Avg Merrifield rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .294 Gordon lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .279 Mondesi ss 4 0 0 0 0 3 .273 Soler dh 3 2 2 1 1 0 .241 Cuthbert 1b 4 0 1 1 0 0 .314 Gutierrez 3b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .269 Lopez 2b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .213 Maldonado c 4 0 1 0 0 1 .205 Hamilton cf 1 0 0 0 2 1 .228 Totals 32 2 6 2 3 11 Chicago 020 000 111 — 5 12 0 Kansas City 000 100 001 — 2 6 2 E–Gutierrez (2), Lopez (2). LOB–Chicago 10, Kansas City 6. 2B–Jimenez (5), Anderson (10), Tilson (5), Cuthbert (1), Gutierrez (2). HR–Jimenez (8), off Sparkman; Soler (17), off Lopez. RBIs–Moncada (39), Jimenez (17), Anderson (29), Tilson (12), Soler (44), Cuthbert (8). SB–Hamilton (12). DP–Chicago 1 (Anderson, Sanchez, Abreu); Kansas City 1 (Mondesi, Lopez, Cuthbert). Chicago IP H R ER W K P ERA Lopez, W, 4-6 6 4 1 1 1 8 96 6.21 Marshall, 1 1 0 0 0 0 11 0.00 Bummer, 1 0 0 0 1 2 17 0.49 Herrera 1 1 1 1 1 1 21 7.12 Kansas City IP H R ER W K P ERA Sparkman, L, 1-2 62/3 8 3 2 1 2 96 3.58 Barlow 11/3 2 1 1 0 1 25 5.68 McCarthy 1 2 1 0 1 1 19 6.14 T–3:02. A–22,501 (37,903). Astros 4, Orioles 0 Baltimore AB R H BI W K Avg Alberto 3b-2b 4 0 3 0 0 0 .311 Mancini 1b-lf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .299 Nunez dh 4 0 1 0 0 3 .241 Severino c 3 0 0 0 1 0 .277 Villar 2b-ss 3 0 1 0 1 1 .253 Santander rf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .286 Broxton cf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .165 Ruiz ph-1b-3b 2 0 0 0 0 0 .233 Wilkerson lf-cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .220 Martin ss 2 0 1 0 0 0 .182 Sisco ph-1b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .182 Totals 30 0 6 0 4 8 Houston AB R H BI W K Avg Fisher lf 4 1 0 0 0 2 .231 Bregman 3b 3 1 0 0 0 1 .272 Reddick rf 4 0 2 1 0 1 .312 Gurriel 1b 3 1 1 1 0 0 .253 Alvarez dh 3 1 1 2 1 0 .333 Chirinos c 4 0 0 0 0 2 .240 Kemp 2b 2 0 1 0 1 1 .230 Mayfield ss 3 0 0 0 0 0 .063 Straw cf 2 0 0 0 1 1 .261 Totals 28 4 5 4 3 8 Baltimore 000 000 000 — 0 6 2 Houston 000 201 01x — 4 5 0 E–Severino (5), Martin (5). LOB–Baltimore 7, Houston 5. HR–Alvarez (1), off Bundy. RBIs–Reddick (23), Gurriel (29), Alvarez 2 (2). SB–Fisher (4). CS–Alberto (2), Kemp (3). SF–Gurriel. DP–Houston 2 (Bregman, Gurriel), (Mayfield, Kemp, Gurriel). Baltimore IP H R ER W K P ERA Bundy, L, 3-7 6 4 3 2 1 6 91 4.50 Phillips 12/3 1 1 1 2 2 37 6.75 Lucas 1/3 0 0 0 0 0 3 4.97 Houston IP H R ER W K P ERA Miley, W, 6-3 6 6 0 0 2 5 95 3.14 Pressly, 1 0 0 0 0 0 7 0.90 Rondon, 1 0 0 0 0 2 15 2.62 James 2/3 0 0 0 2 1 27 4.84 Osuna, S, 17-19 1/3 0 0 0 0 0 4 2.15 Miley pitched to 3 batters in the 7th. T–2:46. A–35,621 (41,168). Brewers 5, Pirates 2 Pittsburgh AB R H BI W K Avg Frazier 2b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .253 Reynolds lf 4 0 2 0 0 2 .352 Marte cf 4 0 2 0 0 1 .283 Bell 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .325 Moran 3b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .273 Newman ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .299 Polanco rf 2 1 0 0 1 2 .250 Osuna ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .188 Kang ss 4 1 1 2 0 2 .137 Diaz c 3 0 0 0 1 1 .281 Brault p 3 0 0 0 0 1 .077 Rodriguez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 --- Liriano p 0 0 0 0 0 0 1.000 Hartlieb p 0 0 0 0 0 0 --- Totals 32 2 5 2 3 12 Milwaukee AB R H BI W K Avg Cain cf 4 0 0 0 1 0 .254 Yelich rf 4 1 2 1 0 1 .340 Braun lf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .273 Jeffress p 0 0 0 0 0 0 --- Hader p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Grandal c 3 1 0 0 1 1 .274 Moustakas 3b 4 1 1 2 0 0 .275 Perez 2b 3 2 3 0 1 0 .269 Aguilar 1b 3 0 1 0 1 0 .195 Arcia ss 2 0 0 1 1 1 .257 Anderson p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Houser p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Pina ph 0 0 0 0 0 0 .145 Gamel ph-lf 2 0 1 1 0 0 .264 Totals 31 5 9 5 5 5 Pittsburgh 020 000 000 — 2 5 1 Milwaukee 000 001 13x — 5 9 0 E–Moran (6). LOB–Pittsburgh 6, Milwaukee 8. HR–Kang (5), off Anderson; Yelich (24), off Brault; Moustakas (20), off Liriano. RBIs–Kang 2 (10), Yelich (53), Moustakas 2 (43), Arcia (28), Gamel (15). SB–Marte (11), Perez (4). SF–Arcia. GIDP–Grandal. DP–Pittsburgh 1 (Brault, Frazier, Bell). Pittsburgh IP H R ER W K P ERA Brault 61/3 5 2 2 3 5 83 5.05 Rodriguez, 2/3 1 0 0 1 0 14 5.47 Liriano, L, 1-1 0 3 3 3 1 0 18 2.35 Hartlieb 1 0 0 0 0 0 6 9.75 Milwaukee IP H R ER W K P ERA Anderson 6 4 2 2 1 6 91 3.80 Houser 1 0 0 0 1 2 18 2.70 Jeffress, W, 1-0 1 1 0 0 0 1 20 2.82 Hader, S, 16-17 1 0 0 0 1 3 25 2.20 Liriano pitched to 4 batters in the 8th. T–2:52. A–45,375 (41,900). Nationals 5, Padres 2 Washington AB R H BI W K Avg Turner ss 4 2 2 1 0 1 .273 Eaton rf 3 1 1 1 1 0 .263 Rendon 3b 4 1 1 2 0 1 .319 Soto lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .283 Adams 1b 4 0 2 0 0 0 .252 Barraclough p 0 0 0 0 0 0 --- Grace p 0 0 0 0 0 0 --- Guerra p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Dozier 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .230 Parra cf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .225 Gomes c 4 0 1 0 0 0 .230 Strasburg p 2 0 0 0 0 0 .103 Kendrick ph-1b 2 1 1 1 0 0 .327 Totals 34 5 8 5 1 5 San Diego AB R H BI W K Avg Garcia 3b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .254 Tatis Jr. ss 4 0 1 0 0 2 .315 Hosmer 1b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .281 Renfroe lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .243 Reyes rf 4 1 2 1 0 1 .248 Kinsler 2b 4 0 1 1 0 1 .208 Allen c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .250 Perdomo p 1 0 1 0 0 0 1.000 Erlin p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Myers ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .221 Wingenter p 0 0 0 0 0 0 --- Naylor ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .239 Stammen p 0 0 0 0 0 0 --- Diaz p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Margot cf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .234 Totals 33 2 7 2 0 7 Washington 100 000 040 — 5 8 1 San Diego 000 100 001 — 2 7 1 E–Rendon (4), Kinsler (3). LOB–Washington 4, San Diego 4. 2B–Turner (10), Tatis Jr. (6). HR–Kendrick (11), off Stammen; Turner (4), off Stammen; Eaton (6), off Stammen; Rendon (12), off Stammen. RBIs–Turner (12), Eaton (16), Rendon 2 (43), Kendrick (39), Reyes (33), Kinsler (14). SB–Margot (7), Myers (8). DP–Washington 2 (Turner, Dozier, Adams), (Turner, Dozier, Adams); San Diego 2 (Kinsler, Tatis Jr., Hosmer), (Tatis Jr., Kinsler, Hosmer). Washington IP H R ER W K P ERA Strasburg, W, 7-3 7 6 1 1 0 6 104 3.36 Barraclough 1 0 0 0 0 1 22 5.62 Grace 0 1 1 1 0 0 6 6.92 Guerra 1 0 0 0 0 0 17 3.63 San Diego IP H R ER W K P ERA Perdomo 31/3 2 1 0 0 0 31 3.43 Erlin 12/3 1 0 0 0 0 16 4.13 Wingenter 2 0 0 0 1 4 32 2.82 Stammen, L, 4-3 2/3 5 4 4 0 1 23 4.28 Diaz 11/3 0 0 0 0 0 15 0.00 Grace pitched to 1 batter in the 9th. T–2:56. A–30,518 (42,445). Dodgers 1, Giants 0 Los Angeles AB R H BI W K Avg Hernandez 2b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .215 Muncy 1b 3 1 2 1 1 0 .278 Turner 3b 3 0 1 0 1 0 .312 Bellinger rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .355 Taylor cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .218 Seager ss 3 0 1 0 0 0 .271 Garlick lf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .125 Barnes c 3 0 0 0 0 0 .220 Buehler p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .038 Freese ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .293 Baez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 --- Jansen p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Totals 30 1 5 1 2 7 San Francisco AB R H BI W K Avg Panik 2b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .241 Yastrzemski lf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .231 Longoria 3b 3 0 1 0 1 1 .228 Sandoval 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .273 Vogt c 4 0 0 0 0 2 .234 Pillar rf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .215 Crawford ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .209 Duggar cf 2 0 0 0 1 2 .236 Bumgarner p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .143 Austin ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .231 Watson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 --- Smith p 0 0 0 0 0 0 --- Totals 32 0 5 0 2 12 Los Angeles 100 000 000 — 1 5 0 San Francisco 000 000 000 — 0 5 1 E–Longoria (9). LOB–Los Angeles 4, San Francisco 7. 2B–Panik (12). HR–Muncy (13), off Bumgarner. RBIs–Muncy (38). SB–Crawford (2). CS–Muncy (1). GIDP–Bellinger, Barnes. DP–San Francisco 2 (Panik, Crawford, Sandoval), (Longoria, Panik, Sandoval). Los Angeles IP H R ER W K P ERA Buehler, W, 7-1 7 5 0 0 1 9 91 3.35 Baez, 1 0 0 0 1 1 25 3.18 Jansen, S, 19-21 1 0 0 0 0 2 13 3.04 S.F. IP H R ER W K P ERA Bumgarner, L, 3-6 7 4 1 1 1 5 86 3.83 Watson 1 0 0 0 0 1 21 2.55 Smith 1 1 0 0 1 1 17 2.19 T–2:31. A–34,098 (41,915). Rays 6, Red Sox 1 Tampa Bay AB R H BI W K Avg Diaz dh 5 2 4 1 0 1 .270 Pham lf 5 0 1 0 0 1 .286 Lowe 1b-2b 5 3 3 3 0 2 .288 Garcia rf 4 0 2 0 1 0 .300 d’Arnaud c 4 0 2 1 0 1 .205 Adames ss 5 0 0 0 0 4 .242 Arroyo 3b 4 0 0 0 1 0 .196 Heredia cf 3 1 1 1 0 0 .263 Robertson 2b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .204 Choi ph-1b 2 0 1 0 0 1 .283 Totals 39 6 14 6 2 11 Boston AB R H BI W K Avg Betts rf 5 0 1 0 0 2 .267 Vazquez dh 3 0 0 0 1 1 .276 Bogaerts ss 3 0 0 0 1 1 .291 Chavis 1b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .247 Nunez 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .221 Travis lf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .211 Bradley Jr. cf 4 0 2 0 0 1 .196 Leon c 4 0 2 0 0 1 .226 Hernandez 2b 4 0 2 1 0 0 .444 Totals 35 1 8 1 2 12 Tampa Bay 210 001 200 — 6 14 1 Boston 010 000 000 — 1 8 0 E–Garcia (2). LOB–Tampa Bay 10, Boston 9. 2B–d’Arnaud (3), Bradley Jr. (11). HR–Heredia (2), off Rodriguez; Lowe (12), off Rodriguez; Diaz (10), off Walden; Lowe (13), off Walden. RBIs–Diaz (24), Lowe 3 (41), d’Arnaud (13), Heredia (8), Hernandez (3). CS–Bradley Jr. (1). SF–d’Arnaud. Tampa Bay IP H R ER W K P ERA Snell, W, 4-5 6 5 1 1 1 7 105 3.50 Drake 2 2 0 0 1 4 38 0.96 Kolarek 1 1 0 0 0 1 13 4.15 Boston IP H R ER W K P ERA Rodriguez, L, 6-4 52/3 7 4 4 2 7 101 5.00 Hembree 1/3 0 0 0 0 1 6 2.63 Walden 1/3 3 2 2 0 0 15 2.50 Brewer 12/3 3 0 0 0 2 29 4.88 Brasier 1 1 0 0 0 1 14 3.58 T–3:32. A–34,643 (37,731). Mariners 9, Angels 3 Seattle AB R H BI W K Avg Smith cf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .210 Santana rf 4 1 2 0 1 2 .273 Encarnacion dh 5 2 2 3 0 0 .245 Vogelbach 1b 4 1 1 1 1 0 .247 Beckham 2b 5 1 1 0 0 2 .240 Seager 3b 4 2 2 2 1 0 .230 Murphy c 5 2 2 3 0 2 .304 Williamson lf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .134 Moore ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .212 Totals 39 9 13 9 3 10 Los Angeles AB R H BI W K Avg La Stella 3b 4 1 1 1 0 1 .315 Trout cf 2 1 0 0 2 2 .296 Ohtani dh 4 0 0 0 0 3 .248 Pujols 1b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .236 Puello lf 4 0 2 1 0 1 .452 Goodwin rf 4 1 2 0 0 1 .288 Lucroy c 3 0 0 0 1 2 .228 Tovar ss 4 0 1 0 0 0 .100 Rengifo 2b 3 0 1 1 0 1 .232 Totals 32 3 7 3 3 11 Seattle 020 003 211 — 9 13 0 Los Angeles 001 000 110 — 3 7 1 E–Suarez (1). LOB–Seattle 7, Los Angeles 6. 2B–Beckham (14), Puello (2), Tovar (1). HR–Murphy (6), off Suarez; Encarnacion (19), off Allen; Vogelbach (16), off Allen; Encarnacion (20), off Tropeano; Murphy (7), off Tropeano; Seager (4), off Tropeano; La Stella (15), off LeBlanc. RBIs–Encarnacion 3 (46), Vogelbach (37), Seager 2 (6), Murphy 3 (14), La Stella (39), Puello (11), Rengifo (10). SB–Seager (1). CS–Moore (3). SF–Rengifo. DP–Seattle 1 (Beckham, Vogelbach). Seattle IP H R ER W K P ERA Adams 1 0 0 0 0 2 16 4.72 LeBlanc, W, 3-2 6 6 2 2 1 8 98 5.31 Bautista 1 1 1 1 1 0 17 9.00 Bass 1 0 0 0 1 1 14 1.93 Los Angeles IP H R ER W K P ERA Suarez, L, 1-1 42/3 4 2 2 2 6 87 4.35 Allen 1/3 2 2 2 0 1 15 4.84 Tropeano 32/3 7 5 5 1 3 83 8.31 Garcia 1/3 0 0 0 0 0 2 3.75 Allen pitched to 2 batters in the 6th. T–3:17. A–41,614 (45,050). Athletics 9, Rangers 8 Oakland AB R H BI W K Avg Semien ss 4 2 1 2 1 0 .272 Canha lf 4 0 0 1 0 2 .239 Chapman 3b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .260 Davis dh 5 1 2 3 0 1 .241 Piscotty rf 5 1 2 0 0 0 .258 Olson 1b 3 1 1 2 1 1 .227 Pinder 2b 4 1 1 0 0 2 .260 Laureano cf 4 1 2 0 0 1 .264 Phegley c 2 2 1 1 1 0 .265 Totals 35 9 11 9 3 9 Texas AB R H BI W K Avg Choo dh 5 0 2 0 0 1 .289 Santana cf 5 0 1 0 0 1 .288 Andrus ss 5 1 1 0 0 1 .301 Mazara rf 5 2 1 0 0 1 .268 Pence lf 5 2 2 0 0 3 .284 Cabrera 3b 5 2 3 3 0 0 .260 DeShields pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .241 Odor 2b 4 1 3 3 1 1 .177 Guzman 1b 4 0 2 0 1 0 .229 Federowicz c 3 0 0 0 0 3 .333 Forsythe ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .281 Mathis c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .152 Totals 42 8 15 6 2 12 Oakland 032 300 001 — 9 11 2 Texas 000 201 032 — 8 15 2 E–Semien (4), Laureano (3), Cabrera 2 (5). LOB–Oakland 5, Texas 9. 2B–Semien (14), Cabrera (10), Odor 2 (8), Guzman (11). 3B–Santana (3). HR–Olson (9), off Smyly; Davis (13), off Smyly; Cabrera (10), off Montas. RBIs–Semien 2 (34), Canha (19), Davis 3 (34), Olson 2 (18), Phegley (38), Cabrera 3 (38), Odor 3 (29). SB–Odor (5). CS–Laureano (2). SF–Canha, Phegley. Oakland IP H R ER W K P ERA Montas, W, 8-2 6 7 3 2 1 10 97 2.84 Petit 1 1 0 0 0 0 12 2.39 Trivino 2/3 4 3 3 0 1 19 5.01 Buchter, 1/3 0 0 0 0 0 6 3.79 Treinen, S, 14-16 1 3 2 1 1 1 22 3.34 Texas IP H R ER W K P ERA Smyly, L, 1-5 3 6 5 5 2 3 54 8.40 Miller 1 3 3 3 1 1 27 9.47 Fairbanks 2 0 0 0 0 3 21 0.00 Martin 2 0 0 0 0 1 23 5.85 Leclerc 1 2 1 1 0 1 27 5.14 T–3:25. A–20,358 (49,115). This Date in BaseballToday 1944 — Joe Nuxhall, at 15 years, 10 months and 11 days, became the youngest player in major league history when he pitched for the Cincinnati Reds in an 18-0 loss to the St. Louis Cardinals. 1997 — Kevin Brown threw a no-hitter and kept himself from a perfect game by hitting a batter in the eighth inning, leading the Florida Marlins over the San Francisco Giants 9-0. 2005 — Baltimore’s 4-3 win over Cincinnati marked the first time that three 500-homer players appeared in the same game — the Orioles’ Sammy Sosa (580) and Rafael Palmeiro (559), and the Reds’ Ken Griffey, who hit a solo shot in the eighth inning for No. 511.
