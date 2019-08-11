Cubs 6, Reds 3 Chicago AB R H BI W K Avg Heyward cf-rf 5 2 2 0 0 2 .273 Castellanos rf 4 1 2 0 0 1 .283 Wick p 0 0 0 0 0 0 --- Bote ph-2b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .256 Bryant 3b 5 1 2 3 0 2 .292 Rizzo 1b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .287 Baez ss 4 0 1 1 0 0 .289 Schwarber lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .232 Happ 2b-lf 4 2 2 1 0 1 .300 Caratini c 3 0 0 0 1 2 .255 Lester p 2 0 1 0 0 0 .206 Phelps p 0 0 0 0 0 0 --- Kemp ph 1 0 0 1 0 0 .231 Totals 37 6 10 6 2 10 Cincinnati AB R H BI W K Avg Senzel cf 4 1 0 0 1 2 .276 Votto 1b 4 1 1 1 0 3 .256 Suarez 3b 3 1 2 1 1 1 .260 Aquino rf 3 0 1 1 1 1 .452 Peraza ss 4 0 1 0 0 0 .243 Ervin lf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .349 Lorenzen p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .273 Garrett p 0 0 0 0 0 0 --- Winker ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .266 Stephenson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Farmer 2b 3 0 1 0 0 2 .256 O’Grady ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .250 Barnhart c 3 0 0 0 1 0 .218 Castillo p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .089 VanMeter lf 2 0 0 0 0 2 .277 Totals 33 3 6 3 4 13 Chicago 000 001 410 — 6 10 0 Cincinnati 002 010 000 — 3 6 0 LOB—Chicago 6, Cincinnati 7. 2B—Baez (32), Happ (2), Votto (24), Farmer (5). HR—Bryant (23), off Lorenzen; Happ (4), off Garrett; Suarez (33), off Lester. RBIs—Bryant 3 (58), Baez (80), Happ (11), Kemp (19), Votto (38), Suarez (75), Aquino (14). SB—Senzel (10). Chicago IP H R ER W K P ERA Lester 5 5 3 3 3 7 91 4.43 Phelps, W, 1-0 1 0 0 0 0 1 9 3.48 Wick, 2 1 0 0 0 4 36 1.72 Strop, S, 10-16 1 0 0 0 1 1 15 4.85 Cincinnati IP H R ER W K P ERA Castillo 62/3 7 3 3 1 8 100 2.69 Lorenzen, L, 0-3, 0 2 2 2 0 0 6 3.49 Garrett 11/3 1 1 1 1 0 17 2.74 Stephenson 1 0 0 0 0 2 11 4.60 Lorenzen pitched to 2 batters in the 7th. T—2:55. A–31,929 (42,319). Royals 10, Tigers 2 Kansas City AB R H BI W K Avg Merrifield 2b 5 2 2 3 0 0 .306 Gordon lf 5 1 1 0 0 0 .265 Dozier 3b 5 3 3 2 0 0 .285 Soler dh 3 2 3 5 1 0 .259 Cuthbert 1b 4 0 0 0 1 0 .278 Starling rf 5 0 0 0 0 2 .220 Dini c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .143 Arteaga ss 4 1 1 0 0 2 .198 Hamilton cf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .211 Totals 39 10 11 10 2 6 Detroit AB R H BI W K Avg Castro cf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .276 Goodrum ss 4 1 2 2 0 2 .250 Cabrera dh 4 0 1 0 0 1 .285 Dixon lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .259 Lugo 3b 3 0 1 0 0 0 .227 Rodriguez 1b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .218 Demeritte rf 3 0 1 0 0 2 .243 Hicks c 3 0 0 0 0 2 .202 Beckham 2b 3 1 1 0 0 1 .212 Totals 32 2 7 2 0 10 Kansas City 202 000 024 — 10 11 0 Detroit 101 000 000 — 2 7 1 E—Goodrum (14). LOB—Kansas City 5, Detroit 4. 2B—Soler (24), Hamilton (12), Beckham (12). 3B—Dozier (7). HR—Merrifield (14), off Norris; Dozier (21), off Norris; Soler (34), off Norris; Dozier (22), off VerHagen; Soler (35), off VerHagen; Goodrum (11), off Junis. RBIs—Merrifield 3 (62), Dozier 2 (66), Soler 5 (87), Goodrum 2 (44). CS–Goodrum (3). Kansas City IP H R ER W K P ERA Junis, W, 8-10 6 6 2 2 0 6 85 4.80 Barlow, 2 1 0 0 0 2 20 5.25 Newberry 1 0 0 0 0 2 14 3.16 Detroit IP H R ER W K P ERA Norris, L, 3-10 3 4 4 4 2 4 80 4.94 VerHagen 5 2 2 2 0 2 66 8.03 Alexander 0 4 4 4 0 0 14 6.49 Ramirez 1 1 0 0 0 0 18 4.84 T—2:35. A–19,790 (41,297). Nationals 7, Mets 4 Washington AB R H BI W K Avg Turner ss 5 1 1 0 0 2 .289 Eaton rf 4 2 1 0 1 1 .282 Rendon 3b 5 2 4 0 0 1 .320 Soto lf 2 1 0 0 2 0 .288 Robles cf 1 1 1 2 0 0 .237 Adams 1b 5 0 0 0 0 4 .244 Cabrera 2b 4 0 2 2 0 0 .238 Parra cf-lf 3 0 0 0 0 3 .244 Suzuki c 4 0 1 0 0 1 .263 Sanchez p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .051 Dozier ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .232 Rainey p 0 0 0 0 0 0 --- Grace p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Strickland p 0 0 0 0 0 0 --- Hudson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 --- Suero p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Doolittle p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Totals 37 7 10 4 3 15 New York AB R H BI W K Avg McNeil rf 4 1 2 2 1 0 .337 Rosario ss 5 0 1 0 0 1 .279 Conforto cf 4 0 0 1 0 3 .261 Alonso 1b 3 0 1 0 0 0 .258 Davis lf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .307 Ramos c 4 1 2 0 0 0 .270 Frazier 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .235 Panik 2b 3 1 1 1 1 0 .236 deGrom p 2 0 1 0 0 0 .208 Avilan p 0 0 0 0 0 0 --- Brach p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .250 Guillorme ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .176 Gsellman p 0 0 0 0 0 0 --- Wilson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 --- Familia p 0 0 0 0 0 0 --- Altherr ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .074 Diaz p 0 0 0 0 0 0 --- Totals 35 4 9 4 2 8 Washington 300 000 202 — 7 10 0 New York 030 000 100 — 4 9 2 E—McNeil (6), Alonso (10). LOB—Washington 7, New York 8. 2B—Cabrera (16), McNeil 2 (31), Ramos (10). HR—Robles (15), off Diaz. RBIs—Cabrera 2 (53), Robles 2 (48), McNeil 2 (54), Conforto (66), Panik (28). SB—Eaton (13). SF—Conforto. Washington IP H R ER W K P ERA Sanchez 5 7 3 3 1 3 89 3.75 Rainey 2/3 0 0 0 1 0 13 3.90 Grace, W, 1-2 1/3 1 1 1 0 1 6 6.12 Strickland, 2/3 1 0 0 0 1 13 4.50 Hudson, 1/3 0 0 0 0 0 5 2.87 Suero, 1 0 0 0 0 2 13 4.61 Doolittle, S, 26-31 1 0 0 0 0 1 17 3.44 New York IP H R ER W K P ERA deGrom 5 4 3 0 1 7 101 2.68 Avilan 2/3 2 0 0 0 2 17 4.95 Brach 1/3 0 0 0 0 0 3 6.08 Gsellman, L, 2-3 1/3 2 2 2 0 0 7 4.66 Wilson 2/3 1 0 0 1 1 13 2.78 Familia 1 0 0 0 0 3 13 6.52 Diaz 1 1 2 2 1 2 22 5.60 Grace pitched to 1 batter in the 7th. T—3:35. A–41,000 (41,922). Braves 5, Marlins 4 Atlanta AB R H BI W K Avg Acuna Jr. rf 4 2 2 1 0 1 .298 Albies 2b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .300 Freeman 1b 2 1 1 1 2 0 .309 Donaldson 3b 3 1 0 0 1 2 .257 Camargo ss 4 0 0 0 0 2 .221 Culberson lf 4 0 0 0 0 4 .315 Inciarte cf 3 1 2 3 1 1 .235 Flowers c 3 0 0 0 1 1 .221 Foltynewicz p 2 0 0 0 0 0 .045 Duvall ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .254 Martin p 0 0 0 0 0 0 --- Newcomb p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Swarzak p 0 0 0 0 0 0 --- Joyce ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .243 Jackson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 --- Totals 30 5 5 5 6 12 Miami AB R H BI W K Avg Berti ss 4 1 0 0 1 0 .291 Diaz 2b 5 1 2 0 0 2 .214 Anderson rf 5 0 1 0 0 2 .253 Cooper 1b 5 0 2 0 0 1 .283 Marrero pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Castro 3b 5 2 4 1 0 1 .262 Ramirez lf 5 0 1 2 0 2 .265 Alfaro c 4 0 1 1 0 1 .257 Brinson cf 2 0 1 0 2 1 .192 Noesi p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .500 Prado ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .251 Garcia p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Kinley p 0 0 0 0 0 0 --- Granderson ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .186 Quijada p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Totals 37 4 12 4 4 11 Atlanta 100 310 000 — 5 5 0 Miami 300 001 000 — 4 12 0 LOB—Atlanta 4, Miami 11. 2B—Anderson (28), Castro (18), Ramirez (14). HR—Inciarte (5), off Noesi; Acuna Jr. (33), off Noesi. RBIs—Acuna Jr. (80), Freeman (95), Inciarte 3 (21), Castro (54), Ramirez 2 (36), Alfaro (37). SB—Inciarte (7), Brinson (1). CS–Albies (3). S—Noesi. Atlanta IP H R ER W K P ERA Foltynewicz, W, 4-5 6 8 4 4 2 7 107 6.24 Martin, 1 1 0 0 0 2 17 3.83 Newcomb, 2/3 0 0 0 2 2 26 2.92 Swarzak, 1/3 0 0 0 0 0 3 3.76 Jackson, S, 18-25 1 3 0 0 0 0 18 3.67 Miami IP H R ER W K P ERA Noesi, L, 0-2 6 4 5 5 3 8 108 8.18 Garcia 0 1 0 0 1 0 11 2.83 Kinley 2 0 0 0 1 1 22 4.02 Quijada 1 0 0 0 1 3 19 4.03 T—3:23. A–12,338 (36,742). Angels 5, Red Sox 4 Los Angeles AB R H BI W K Avg Goodwin lf 5 1 1 0 0 2 .283 Trout cf 3 0 0 0 2 2 .297 Ohtani dh 5 0 3 2 0 2 .290 Pujols 1b 4 0 0 0 1 1 .241 Calhoun rf 2 2 1 1 2 0 .233 Fletcher ss-3b 5 0 0 0 0 1 .277 Thaiss 3b 4 1 0 0 1 1 .194 Tovar ss 0 0 0 0 0 0 .196 Stassi c 2 1 0 0 1 1 .144 Upton ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .212 Bemboom c 1 0 1 1 0 0 .500 Rengifo 2b 5 0 2 0 0 0 .238 Totals 36 5 8 4 8 10 Boston AB R H BI W K Avg Owings 2b 5 0 0 0 0 3 .129 Devers 3b 5 1 2 0 0 1 .317 Bogaerts ss 5 0 1 0 0 1 .303 Martinez rf 5 0 1 0 0 1 .308 Benintendi lf 4 1 2 0 1 0 .285 Travis dh 1 1 1 0 1 0 .261 Moreland ph-dh 0 0 0 0 2 0 .227 Betts pr-dh 1 0 0 0 0 0 .283 Vazquez c 5 1 1 2 0 3 .281 Chavis 1b 2 0 0 0 1 1 .254 Holt ph-1b 0 0 0 0 1 0 .316 Bradley Jr. cf 3 0 0 1 1 1 .218 Totals 36 4 8 3 7 11 Los Angeles 120 000 010 1 — 5 8 0 Boston 010 210 000 0 — 4 8 0 LOB—Los Angeles 10, Boston 9. 2B—Goodwin (22), Rengifo (14), Devers (39). HR—Calhoun (26), off Barnes; Vazquez (18), off Sandoval. RBIs—Ohtani 2 (47), Calhoun (60), Bemboom (2), Vazquez 2 (52), Bradley Jr. (44). CS–Devers (7), Betts (3). DP—Boston 2 (Devers, Owings, Chavis), (Devers, Owings, Chavis). Los Angeles IP H R ER W K P ERA Sandoval 42/3 6 4 4 4 4 95 5.59 Buttrey 12/3 0 0 0 1 3 28 3.46 Bedrosian 21/3 1 0 0 2 2 37 2.95 Robles, W, 4-0 11/3 1 0 0 0 2 14 2.73 Boston IP H R ER W K P ERA Cashner 12/3 3 3 3 5 1 51 4.83 Taylor 21/3 0 0 0 0 5 30 3.34 Walden 1 0 0 0 1 1 17 3.30 Eovaldi, 1 1 0 0 0 0 17 6.25 Barnes, 12/3 2 1 1 1 1 33 4.70 Workman 11/3 1 0 0 0 2 16 1.87 Weber, L, 1-2 1 1 1 1 1 0 16 4.35 T—4:02. A–36,709 (37,731). Rangers 1, Brewers 0 Texas AB R H BI W K Avg Choo rf 2 0 0 0 2 1 .274 Santana 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .308 Andrus ss 4 0 2 0 0 1 .284 Calhoun lf 3 1 0 0 1 0 .275 Odor 2b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .205 DeShields cf 4 0 0 0 0 4 .258 Kiner-Falefa 3b 3 0 1 1 0 0 .228 Mathis c 2 0 0 0 1 0 .162 Minor p 3 0 0 0 0 3 .000 Leclerc p 0 0 0 0 0 0 --- Totals 29 1 4 1 4 12 Milwaukee AB R H BI W K Avg Cain cf 3 0 0 0 1 2 .251 Hiura 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .299 Moustakas 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .259 Braun lf 4 0 2 0 0 0 .279 Grandal 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .250 Pina c 3 0 1 0 0 2 .214 Grisham rf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .300 Perez ss 3 0 1 0 0 0 .237 Lyles p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .069 Claudio p 0 0 0 0 0 0 --- Yelich ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .335 Jeffress p 0 0 0 0 0 0 --- Totals 31 0 4 0 1 12 Texas 000 000 100 — 1 4 0 Milwaukee 000 000 000 — 0 4 0 LOB—Texas 6, Milwaukee 5. 2B—Odor (21), Perez (8). RBIs—Kiner-Falefa (14). SB—Cain (14). SF—Kiner-Falefa. Texas IP H R ER W K P ERA Minor, W, 11-6 8 4 0 0 1 11 103 2.90 Leclerc, S, 8-11 1 0 0 0 0 1 18 4.35 Milwaukee IP H R ER W K P ERA Lyles, L, 7-8 7 3 1 1 4 9 106 4.71 Claudio 1 1 0 0 0 2 14 4.07 Jeffress 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 4.75 T—2:28. A–44,411 (41,900). Orioles 8, Astros 7 Houston AB R H BI W K Avg Springer cf-rf 5 1 3 0 0 0 .296 Altuve 2b 4 1 1 1 1 0 .304 Brantley lf 4 1 1 2 0 2 .323 Marisnick cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .253 Bregman 3b 2 1 0 0 2 0 .276 Alvarez dh 5 1 2 0 0 2 .355 Correa ss 5 1 2 3 0 1 .297 Diaz 1b 4 0 1 0 1 1 .276 Chirinos c 4 0 0 0 0 3 .228 Reddick rf-lf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .270 Totals 37 7 11 6 4 10 Baltimore AB R H BI W K Avg Villar ss-2b 4 1 3 0 1 1 .271 Mancini rf 4 1 3 2 1 1 .280 Wilkerson cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .226 Santander cf-rf 5 0 2 0 0 2 .302 Severino c 5 1 1 0 0 3 .265 Peterson lf 5 2 3 2 0 2 .254 Alberto 2b 3 0 1 1 0 0 .315 Martin ss 1 0 0 0 0 0 .191 Sisco dh 3 2 1 0 0 1 .220 Davis 1b 4 0 0 1 0 4 .180 Ruiz 3b 5 1 2 2 0 2 .244 Totals 39 8 16 8 2 16 Houston 030 000 103 — 7 11 1 Baltimore 110 021 003 — 8 16 1 Two outs when winning run scored. E—Brantley (3), Santander (1). LOB—Houston 9, Baltimore 11. 2B—Springer (17), Santander (15), Severino (10), Peterson 2 (2), Alberto (14). 3B—Brantley (2), Peterson (1). HR—Correa (17), off Wojciechowski; Ruiz (7), off Osuna. RBIs—Altuve (51), Brantley 2 (72), Correa 3 (53), Mancini 2 (67), Peterson 2 (10), Alberto (33), Davis (32), Ruiz 2 (30). SB—Villar 2 (26). SF—Alberto, Davis. DP—Baltimore 1 (Martin, Villar, Davis). Houston IP H R ER W K P ERA Verlander 5 9 4 4 1 11 109 2.82 Devenski 1 3 1 1 0 3 25 4.33 Harris 1 0 0 0 0 1 12 1.64 Biagini 1 2 0 0 1 1 30 3.67 Osuna, L, 3-3 2/3 2 3 3 0 0 15 3.04 Baltimore IP H R ER W K P ERA Wojciechowski 6 4 3 3 3 5 103 4.84 Armstrong, 1/3 2 1 1 0 0 12 5.36 Fry, 2/3 0 0 0 1 2 12 4.23 Castro, 2/3 1 0 0 0 1 12 4.76 Givens 1/3 3 3 3 0 1 16 4.73 Bleier, W, 3-0 1 1 0 0 0 1 17 6.00 Givens pitched to 4 batters in the 9th. T—3:51. A–17,979 (45,971). Cardinals 11, Pirates 9 Pittsburgh AB R H BI W K Avg Frazier 2b 5 0 2 2 0 0 .266 Reynolds rf 4 3 3 0 1 0 .335 Marte cf 4 1 0 0 0 2 .282 Bell 1b 4 2 3 4 0 0 .284 Cabrera lf 3 0 0 1 0 0 .288 Stratton p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Moran 3b 4 1 3 0 0 1 .281 Musgrove pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .128 Holmes p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Diaz c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .247 Gonzalez ss 4 1 1 0 0 2 .217 Brault p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .360 Reyes lf 2 1 1 1 0 1 .182 Totals 37 9 13 8 1 8 St. Louis AB R H BI W K Avg Edman 2b-3b 5 2 3 0 0 1 .266 J.Martinez rf 1 1 0 0 1 1 .266 Fowler rf 3 1 1 2 0 0 .248 Goldschmidt 1b 5 2 4 3 0 0 .262 Ozuna lf 4 1 2 0 1 0 .257 DeJong ss 4 1 0 0 1 1 .249 Munoz 3b 3 1 1 0 0 0 .265 Brebbia p 0 0 0 0 0 0 1.000 Wieters ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .231 Knizner c 4 1 1 1 0 2 .190 Thomas cf 5 1 2 5 0 1 .364 Mikolas p 2 0 0 0 0 0 .163 Carpenter ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .217 Gant p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Wong ph-2b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .267 Totals 38 11 14 11 4 7 Pittsburgh 202 022 001 — 9 13 1 St. Louis 201 100 52x — 11 14 1 E—Diaz (9), J.Martinez (3). LOB—Pittsburgh 3, St. Louis 9. 2B—Reynolds 2 (25), Moran (19). 3B—Thomas (1). HR—Bell (28), off Mikolas; Bell (29), off Mikolas; Reyes (2), off Miller; Goldschmidt (26), off Brault; Thomas (3), off Crick; Fowler (13), off Hartlieb. RBIs—Frazier 2 (31), Bell 4 (93), Cabrera (38), Reyes (7), Goldschmidt 3 (62), Knizner (4), Thomas 5 (10), Fowler 2 (39). SB—Gonzalez (4), Edman (7), Goldschmidt (1), Ozuna (10). CS–Frazier (4). Pittsburgh IP H R ER W K P ERA Brault 42/3 5 4 4 3 3 84 4.33 Feliz 11/3 2 0 0 0 1 26 3.79 Crick, L, 3-7, 2/3 3 5 5 0 0 30 4.64 Stratton 1/3 0 0 0 0 1 3 5.98 Hartlieb 0 4 2 2 0 0 16 7.92 Holmes 1 0 0 0 1 2 13 6.34 St. Louis IP H R ER W K P ERA Mikolas 5 7 6 5 1 4 94 4.13 Fernandez 2/3 2 2 2 0 2 17 27.00 Webb 1/3 1 0 0 0 0 3 3.63 Gant, W, 8-0 1 1 0 0 0 0 8 2.80 Brebbia, 1 1 0 0 0 1 14 2.95 Miller, S, 4-6 1 1 1 1 0 1 13 3.92 T—3:40. A–43,912 (45,538). Indians 7, Twins 3 Cleveland AB R H BI W K Avg Lindor ss 3 2 1 0 2 0 .300 Allen cf-lf 5 2 2 1 0 0 .252 Santana 1b 4 2 2 5 1 1 .282 Puig rf 5 0 1 1 0 2 .263 Ramirez 3b 5 0 0 0 0 1 .248 Kipnis 2b 5 0 1 0 0 0 .258 Reyes dh 4 0 1 0 0 1 .241 Naquin lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .279 R.Perez c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .225 Plawecki c 4 0 1 0 0 0 .216 Mercado pr-cf 0 1 0 0 0 0 .277 Totals 39 7 9 7 3 7 Minnesota AB R H BI W K Avg Kepler cf 5 0 0 0 0 2 .261 Polanco ss 5 0 0 0 0 3 .295 Sano 3b 5 0 0 0 0 1 .237 Rosario lf 4 2 2 0 0 0 .284 Garver c 3 0 0 0 1 1 .269 Arraez dh 3 1 2 2 0 0 .350 Cron 1b 4 0 2 0 0 0 .263 Adrianza pr-1b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .280 Gonzalez rf 4 0 2 1 0 0 .253 Schoop 2b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .253 Totals 37 3 9 3 1 8 Cleveland 201 000 000 4 — 7 9 0 Minnesota 010 000 002 0 — 3 9 0 LOB—Cleveland 5, Minnesota 6. 2B—Lindor (27), Puig (19), Rosario 2 (18), Gonzalez (15). HR—Allen (3), off Berrios; Santana (25), off Rogers. RBIs—Allen (18), Santana 5 (70), Puig (67), Arraez 2 (15), Gonzalez (38). SF—Arraez. Cleveland IP H R ER W K P ERA Civale 6 4 1 1 0 5 95 1.00 Goody, 1 1 0 0 1 1 21 1.26 O.Perez, 2/3 0 0 0 0 1 4 2.84 Cimber, 1/3 0 0 0 0 0 3 3.72 Hand, W, 5-3, 1 4 2 2 0 1 25 2.61 Wood 1 0 0 0 0 0 9 2.18 Minnesota IP H R ER W K P ERA Berrios 6 6 3 3 1 4 96 3.29 Duffey 2/3 0 0 0 1 0 10 3.23 Harper 2/3 0 0 0 0 0 6 2.96 May 12/3 0 0 0 0 2 19 3.74 Rogers, L, 2-3 1/3 3 4 4 1 1 20 2.68 Stashak 2/3 0 0 0 0 0 8 5.40 T—3:29. A–37,849 (38,649). Yankees 1, Blue Jays 0 New York AB R H BI W K Avg LeMahieu 2b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .334 Judge rf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .272 Sanchez dh 3 0 0 0 0 1 .227 Urshela 3b 4 1 2 0 0 1 .323 Gardner cf 4 0 1 1 0 2 .256 Torres ss 3 0 0 0 0 0 .278 Ford 1b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .169 Romine c 3 0 1 0 0 1 .266 Tauchman lf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .300 Totals 30 1 5 1 1 8 Toronto AB R H BI W K Avg Bichette ss 4 0 2 0 0 0 .367 Biggio dh 4 0 0 0 0 3 .205 Galvis 2b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .267 Grichuk rf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .234 Smoak 1b 3 0 1 0 0 0 .205 Hernandez cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .224 Fisher lf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .208 Drury 3b 3 0 1 0 0 0 .230 McGuire c 2 0 0 0 0 0 .259 Guerrero Jr. ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .274 Totals 29 0 4 0 0 5 New York 000 010 000 — 1 5 1 Toronto 000 000 000 — 0 4 0 E—LeMahieu (7). LOB—New York 4, Toronto 2. 2B—Urshela (27), Gardner (18). RBIs—Gardner (47). CS–Romine (1), Bichette (3). New York IP H R ER W K P ERA Tanaka, W, 8-6 8 3 0 0 0 4 94 4.64 Chapman, S, 31-36 1 1 0 0 0 1 27 2.56 Toronto IP H R ER W K P ERA Thornton, L, 4-8 6 3 1 1 1 6 89 5.34 Gaviglio 3 2 0 0 0 2 47 4.54 Tanaka pitched to 1 batter in the 9th. T—2:42. A–27,790 (53,506). Athletics 2, White Sox 0 Oakland AB R H BI W K Avg Semien ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .273 Martini dh 4 0 0 0 0 4 .091 Chapman 3b 4 1 1 0 0 3 .253 Olson 1b 3 1 2 2 0 1 .257 Canha cf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .255 Grossman lf 4 0 2 0 0 1 .248 Pinder rf 4 0 2 0 0 2 .257 Profar 2b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .205 Herrmann c 3 0 0 0 1 1 .213 Totals 34 2 7 2 1 16 Chicago AB R H BI W K Avg Jay rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .287 T.Anderson ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .324 Abreu dh 4 0 1 0 0 1 .272 McCann c 4 0 0 0 0 0 .283 Jimenez lf 3 0 1 0 1 1 .237 Skole 1b 3 0 1 0 0 2 .238 Sanchez 2b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .246 Goins 3b 2 0 1 0 1 1 .286 Engel cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .224 Totals 30 0 5 0 2 9 Oakland 000 200 000 — 2 7 0 Chicago 000 000 000 — 0 5 0 LOB—Oakland 7, Chicago 5. 2B—Chapman (28), Pinder (17), T.Anderson (18). HR—Olson (23), off Giolito. RBIs—Olson 2 (52). Oakland IP H R ER W K P ERA Bassitt, W, 8-5 7 4 0 0 2 7 94 3.56 Diekman, 2/3 1 0 0 0 0 14 4.73 Soria, 1/3 0 0 0 0 0 6 4.33 Hendriks, S, 12-16 1 0 0 0 0 2 13 1.60 Chicago IP H R ER W K P ERA Giolito, L, 12-6 6 5 2 2 1 13 103 3.42 Cordero 2 0 0 0 0 3 28 3.55 Fry 1/3 1 0 0 0 0 10 4.97 Herrera 2/3 1 0 0 0 0 4 7.22 T—2:52. A–30,951 (40,615). Rockies 8, Padres 3 Colorado AB R H BI W K Avg Tapia lf-cf 5 1 2 1 1 0 .278 Story ss 5 0 1 1 0 1 .282 Blackmon rf 5 1 2 0 0 1 .323 Alonso 1b 2 2 1 2 3 0 .198 McMahon 3b 4 2 1 0 1 3 .264 Daza cf 2 0 0 0 0 2 .182 Desmond lf 3 1 2 2 0 0 .263 Wolters c 4 1 2 1 0 0 .283 Hampson 2b 4 0 0 0 1 3 .216 Marquez p 2 0 1 1 0 0 .205 Murphy ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .287 Estevez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 --- Totals 37 8 12 8 6 10 San Diego AB R H BI W K Avg Tatis Jr. ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .320 Naylor lf 4 1 1 1 0 0 .244 Machado 3b 3 0 0 0 1 2 .265 Hosmer 1b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .279 Renfroe rf 3 1 0 0 1 1 .240 Mejia c 4 1 3 1 0 1 .280 Garcia 2b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .272 Margot cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .251 Strahm p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .300 Edwards Jr. p 0 0 0 0 0 0 --- Kinsler ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .214 Lamet p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Stammen p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Myers cf 1 0 1 0 0 0 .232 Totals 32 3 6 2 3 10 Colorado 000 004 022 — 8 12 0 San Diego 011 000 100 — 3 6 1 E—Tatis Jr. (18). LOB—Colorado 11, San Diego 5. 2B—Story (30), Blackmon (30), McMahon (18), Mejia (7). HR—Alonso (10), off Lamet; Mejia (6), off Marquez; Naylor (6), off Marquez. RBIs—Tapia (35), Story (66), Alonso 2 (34), Wolters (28), Marquez (11), Desmond 2 (55), Naylor (23), Mejia (16). SB—Story (16). S—Marquez 2. Colorado IP H R ER W K P ERA Marquez, W, 11-5 8 5 3 3 2 9 93 4.75 Estevez 1 1 0 0 1 1 24 4.18 San Diego IP H R ER W K P ERA Lamet 5 3 2 2 3 7 85 3.86 Stammen, L, 6-6 2/3 4 2 2 0 0 16 3.84 Baez 11/3 0 0 0 1 1 23 0.00 Strahm 1 3 2 2 0 1 18 5.38 Edwards Jr. 1 2 2 2 2 1 23 6.61 Lamet pitched to 2 batters in the 6th. T—3:03. A–28,930 (42,445). Dodgers 9, Diamondbacks 3 Arizona AB R H BI W K Avg Locastro lf-cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .247 Marte cf-2b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .318 Escobar 3b 4 1 2 1 0 0 .276 Walker 1b 4 0 2 0 0 0 .263 Flores 2b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .277 Andriese p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Lamb ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .221 Avila p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .234 Jones rf 4 1 2 0 0 0 .267 Ahmed ss 4 1 1 2 0 0 .264 C.Kelly c 3 0 1 0 1 1 .268 Leake p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .250 Swihart lf 2 0 0 0 0 2 .163 Totals 34 3 9 3 1 8 Los Angeles AB R H BI W K Avg Pederson rf 3 1 2 1 1 0 .241 Muncy 2b 5 0 1 0 0 1 .259 Turner 3b 4 2 2 3 0 0 .287 Garcia p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Chargois p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Bellinger 1b 4 2 2 1 0 0 .317 White 1b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .208 Seager ss 4 1 2 0 0 0 .265 Smith c 3 1 2 3 0 0 .313 Beaty lf 2 0 1 0 2 1 .293 Negron cf 4 1 0 0 0 2 .268 Ryu p 2 0 1 0 0 0 .105 Rios 3b 1 1 1 0 0 0 .286 Totals 34 9 14 8 3 4 Arizona 000 000 012 — 3 9 0 Los Angeles 312 020 01x — 9 14 0 LOB—Arizona 7, Los Angeles 7. 2B—Bellinger (24), Seager 2 (30), Smith (8). HR—Escobar (26), off Garcia; Ahmed (12), off Chargois; Turner (18), off Leake; Bellinger (38), off Leake; Smith (7), off Leake; Turner (19), off Leake. RBIs—Escobar (94), Ahmed 2 (57), Pederson (52), Turner 3 (53), Bellinger (89), Smith 3 (23). SF—Smith. S—Leake, Ryu. Arizona IP H R ER W K P ERA Leake, L, 9-9 5 10 8 8 2 2 86 4.58 Andriese 2 2 0 0 0 2 28 5.66 Avila 1 2 1 1 1 0 12 9.00 Los Angeles IP H R ER W K P ERA Ryu, W, 12-2 7 5 0 0 1 4 91 1.45 Garcia 1 2 1 1 0 2 17 3.86 Chargois 1 2 2 2 0 2 22 5.68 HBP—Ryu (Locastro), Leake (Pederson). T—2:40. A–44,619 (56,000). Rays 1, Mariners 0 Tampa Bay AB R H BI W K Avg d’Arnaud 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .247 Pham lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .266 Sogard 2b 4 1 1 1 0 0 .307 Garcia rf 4 0 2 0 0 0 .277 Aguilar dh 3 0 2 0 0 1 .242 Meadows ph-dh 1 0 0 0 0 1 .285 Brosseau 3b 3 0 1 0 0 0 .302 Heredia cf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .231 Zunino c 3 0 0 0 0 0 .174 Adames ss 3 0 0 0 0 0 .239 Totals 32 1 6 1 0 5 Seattle AB R H BI W K Avg Smith cf-rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .230 Crawford ss 4 0 0 0 0 0 .241 Santana dh 2 0 0 0 0 0 .262 Narvaez ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .291 Seager 3b 3 0 1 0 0 1 .224 Nola 1b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .290 Murphy c 3 0 1 0 0 1 .268 Gordon 2b 3 0 1 0 0 0 .280 Lopes lf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .214 Moore rf 2 0 0 0 0 2 .205 Vogelbach ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .228 Totals 29 0 3 0 0 8 Tampa Bay 000 100 000 — 1 6 1 Seattle 000 000 000 — 0 3 0 E—Zunino (6). LOB—Tampa Bay 4, Seattle 3. HR—Sogard (13), off LeBlanc. RBIs—Sogard (37). CS–Garcia (3), Gordon (3). Tampa Bay IP H R ER W K P ERA Yarbrough, W, 11-3 82/3 3 0 0 0 8 99 3.56 Pagan, S, 12-18 1/3 0 0 0 0 0 2 2.01 Seattle IP H R ER W K P ERA Tuivailala 1 0 0 0 0 1 15 2.45 LeBlanc, L, 6-6 6 5 1 1 0 3 78 5.14 Brennan 1 0 0 0 0 0 12 5.50 Bass 1 1 0 0 0 1 15 3.62 T—2:23. A–24,219 (47,943). This Date in BaseballAug. 12 1964 — Mickey Mantle hit a home run both left- and right-handed in a 7-3 win over the Chicago White Sox. It was the 10th time in his career and a major league record for switch-hit homers in a game. 1966 — Art Shamsky of the Cincinnati Reds connected for three home runs in a 14-11, 13-inning loss to the Pittsburgh Pirates at Crosley Field. Two of the homers came in the 10th and 11th innings. 1970 — Curt Flood lost his $41 million antitrust suit against baseball. 1974 — Nolan Ryan of the California Angels set an American League record by striking out 19 in a 4-2 win over the Boston Red Sox. Ryan, who walked two, bettered the 18 strikeouts set by Bob Feller in 1938 and tied the major league record set by Steve Carlton in 1969 and Tom Seaver in 1970.
Major League box scores