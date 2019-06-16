Vanderbilt 3
Louisville 1
OMAHA, Neb. — Austin Martin homered on Reid Detmers’ first pitch of the game, and he went deep again in the seventh to break a tie in Vanderbilt’s 3-1 victory over Louisville on Sunday in the College World Series on Sunday.
Drake Fellows came off a poor outing in the super regionals to pitch seven strong innings and help No. 2 national seed Vanderbilt (55-11) improve to 4-0 in its CWS openers.
Martin homered twice for the second straight game, having hit two against Duke on June 9. He became the first player since Florida’s Harrison Bader in 2015 to lead off a CWS game with a homer when he drove Detmers’ initial offering out to left.
Martin’s two-run homer off Bryan Hoeing (3-4) in the seventh was just long enough to break a 1-all tie after Julian Infante doubled.
Fellows (13-1), a sixth-round draft pick of the San Diego Padres this month and the national wins leader, allowed six singles and a double, walked one and struck out six before the bullpen took over.