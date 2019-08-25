GRASSHOPPERS REPORT
Hickory 10
Greensboro 4
Site: L.P. Frans Stadium, Hickory
Why the Grasshoppers lost: With the game tied at 4 in the eighth inning, the Hoppers gave up six runs, effectively putting the game out of reach. The Hoppers also hurt themselves by going 0-for-5 with runners in scoring position.
Performances worth noting: Hitting in the leadoff spot for the Hoppers, Jonah Davis went 2-for-4 with a two-out solo home run in the seventh inning.
Also worth noting: Justin Harrer hit a two-run home run for the Hoppers.
— Staff Report