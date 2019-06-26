GRASSHOPPERS REPORT
Grasshoppers 9
Power 2
Site: First National Bank Field, Greensboro
Why the Grasshoppers won: Mason Martin clubbed his 20th home run of the season and Fabricio Macias collected four hits to lead Greensboro.
Performances worth noting: Three pitchers combined to limit the Power to four hits. Starter Conner Loeprich pitched five innings, giving up a run on two hits, one walk and seven strikeouts. Cam Alldred (2-0) pitched the next three innings, limiting West Virginia to two hits and a run. Yerry De Los Santos pitched a hitless ninth.
Also worth noting: The Grasshoppers took the lead for good in the sixth on an RBI single by Macias and a bases-loaded walk by Michael Gretier.
— Staff Report