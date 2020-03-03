D.J. Poteet and Derek Crum both homered, giving Wake Forest an early lead that turned into a 9-0 win over the Sacred Heart Pioneers at Couch Ballpark on Tuesday evening.
In the bottom of the second, Poteet hit a homer to right field that scored Adam Cecere and Bobby Seymour. Crum connected on his homer later in the second, driving in William Simoneit and making the score 5-0.
Antonio Menendez (1-0) picked up the win, going five innings and striking out nine. Tyler Witt and Cole McNamee added two strikeouts each. John Cerretani (0-1) pitched two innings for Sacred Heart, allowing five runs.
Crum finished 2-for-3 with three RBIs. Poteet’s also drove in three, and Simoneit finished 3-for-4 with two run scored. Wake Forest compiled 15 total hits.
Wake Forest (8-5) returns to action Friday, when it hosts Louisville at 6 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.