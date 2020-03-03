wf
D.J. Poteet and Derek Crum both homered, giving Wake Forest an early lead that turned into a 9-0 win over the Sacred Heart Pioneers at Couch Ballpark on Tuesday evening.

In the bottom of the second, Poteet hit a homer to right field that scored Adam Cecere and Bobby Seymour. Crum connected on his homer later in the second, driving in William Simoneit and making the score 5-0.

Antonio Menendez (1-0) picked up the win, going five innings and striking out nine. Tyler Witt and Cole McNamee added two strikeouts each. John Cerretani (0-1) pitched two innings for Sacred Heart, allowing five runs.

Crum finished 2-for-3 with three RBIs. Poteet’s also drove in three, and Simoneit finished 3-for-4 with two run scored. Wake Forest compiled 15 total hits.

Wake Forest (8-5) returns to action Friday, when it hosts Louisville at 6 p.m.

