CHICAGO — Ben Zobrist of the Chicago Cubs, who left the team three months ago to deal with a divorce, will begin his minor league assignment in South Bend, Ind.
Zobrist has been on the restricted list since May 8. The team says he was to start his assignment with the South Bend Cubs on Friday.
Cubs president Theo Epstein says Zobrist, 38, will eventually progress to Triple-A.
He’ll be the designated hitter with South Bend and is expected to remain with the farm club through the weekend.
ANGELS: Catcher Jonathan Lucroy, who returned from a concussion and broken nose Wednesday after a home plate collision last month, has been designated for assignment.
Lucroy was bowled over at home plate by Houston’s Jake Marisnick on July 7. He was placed on the 10-day injured list and missed 18 games. Lucroy was 2 for 4 against Detroit in his final game with the Angels.
INDIANS: Cleveland pitcher Danny Salazar returned to the injured list with a strained right groin, one day after appearing in his first game in two years.