Pirates Cubs Baseball

Willson Contreras of the Chicago Cubs celebrates while rounding the bases after hitting a three-run home run against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Saturday. Chicago won, 10-4.

 David Banks/The Associated Press

Chicago Cubs’ Willson Contreras (40) gestures as he runs the bases after hitting a three-run home run against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the first inning of a baseball game, Saturday, July, 13, 2019, in Chicago. (AP Photo/David Banks)

