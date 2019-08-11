BRAVES 5, MARLINS 4: Atlanta’s bullpen overcame the residue of a punctured fire extinguisher, with four relievers combining to pitch three nervous innings to finish off Miami.
NATIONALS 7, METS 4: Asdrubal Cabrera hit a tiebreaking two-run double against his former team and Washington’s bullpen finally locked down a lead in Flushing in a win over streaking New York.
YANKEES 1, BLUE JAYS 0: Masahiro Tanaka and Aroldis Chapman combined on a four-hitter, Brett Gardner had an RBI double, and New York beat Toronto to end a two-game skid.
ROYALS 10, TIGERS 2: Hunter Dozier and Jorge Soler each homered twice, and Kansas City beat Detroit for a split of the four-game series between the worst teams in the AL Central.
RANGERS 1, BREWERS 0: Mike Minor struck out 11 in eight innings, and Texas beat Jordan Lyles and Milwaukee to avoid a series sweep.Minor (11-6) allowed four hits and walked one.
CUBS 6, REDS 3: Kris Bryant capped as four-run seventh with a three-run homer, and Chicago rallied to beat Cincinnati for a split of their four-game series.
ORIOLES 8, ASTROS 7: Rio Ruiz hit a two-run homer with two outs in the ninth inning to help Baltimore end Houston’s eight-game winning streak in stunning fashion.
ANGELS 5, RED SOX 4 (10): Anthony Bemboom hit a go-ahead single in the 10th inning after Kole Calhoun’s solo homer tied it in the eighth as Los Angeles edged Boston.
ATHLETICS 2, WHITE SOX 0: Chris Bassitt threw seven sharp innings, Matt Olson homered and Oakland beat Chicago.
INDIANS 7, TWINS 3: Carlos Santana hit a grand slam off Taylor Rogers in the 10th inning, and Cleveland beat Minnesota to claim a share of the top spot in the division.
CARDINALS 11, PIRATES 9: Lane Thomas hit a go-ahead grand slam in the seventh inning and Paul Goldschmidt and Dexter Fowler also homered as St. Louis outscored Pittsburgh.
DODGERS 9, DIAMONDBACKS 3: Justin Turner hit two of the Dodgers’ four homers and Hyun-Jin Ryu pitched seven scoreless innings of five-hit ball in surging Los Angeles’ victory over Arizona.
ROCKIES 8, PADRES 3: Yonder Alonso hit his 100th career homer during a four-run sixth inning and German Marquez pitched eight strong innings as struggling Colorado snapped a five-game losing streak.