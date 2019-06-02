BRAVES 7, TIGERS 4: Dansby Swanson homered, drove in three runs and scored the tiebreaker on Freddie Freeman’s double in the eighth inning as Atlanta beat Detroit. Atlanta took two of three from the Tigers for its first home interleague series win since also winning two of three against Detroit in 2016.
GIANTS 8, ORIOLES 1: Brandon Crawford hit two home runs, Evan Longoria had a solo shot and San Francisco got a solid pitching performance from Jeff Samardzija in a rout of Baltimore.
WHITE SOX 2, INDIANS 0: ucas Giolito tossed five-hit ball into the eighth inning to earn his sixth straight win and Tim Anderson homered as Chicago blanked Cleveland.
TWINS 9, RAYS 7: Jake Odorizzi pitched six scoreless innings to lower his AL-best ERA to 1.96, and Minnesota held off Tampa Bay.
CARDINALS 2, CUBS 1: Adam Wainwright overcame a career-high seven walks to pitch eight shutout innings, leading St. Louis over Cole Hamels and Chicago Cubs for a three-game sweep.
NATIONALS 4, REDS 1: Max Scherzer struck out a season high 15, allowing three hits over eight innings to pace Washington.
BREWERS 4, PIRATES 2: Zach Davies allowed eight hits over eight-plus innings, giving Milwaukee’s bullpen a welcome break.
ROCKIES 5, BLUE JAYS 1: Antonio Senzatela pitched six effective innings, Chris Iannetta homered and Colorado got its eighth straight win.
RANGERS 5, ROYALS 1: Adrian Sampson struck out a career-high 11 in seven innings and earned his first major-league win as a starter, leading Texas over Kansas City.
ANGELS 13, MARINERS 3: Albert Pujols hit his 643rd career homer and drove in five runs, Jose Suarez won in his major league debut and Los Angeles defeated Seattle.
DODGERS 8, PHILLIES 0: Rich Hill scattered three hits over seven innings, the Dodgers broke out with seven runs in the eighth inning, and Los Angeles beat Philadelphia to complete a three-game sweep.
DIAMONDBACKS 7, METS 1: Merrill Kelly struck out a career-high 10, Ketel Marte hit a long homer and had three RBIs to fuel Arizona.
ASTROS 6, ATHLETICS 4 (12): Rookie Myles Straw had three hits, three stolen bases and scored the go-ahead run on Michael Brantley’s single in the 12th inning to help Houston complete their second three-game sweep of the season against Oakland.