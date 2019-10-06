NLDS Braves Cardinals Baseball

Atlanta Braves’ Dansby Swanson reacts as he scores a run during the ninth inning in Game 3 of a baseball National League Division Series against the St. Louis Cardinals, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

 Jeff Roberson

Dansby Swanson hits a tying double with two outs in the ninth inning and Adam Duvall delivers a two-run single as the Atlanta Braves rallies past the St. Louis Cardinals 3-1 on Sunday to take a 2-1 lead in the National League Division Series. Story, B2.

