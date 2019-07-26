PHILADELPHIA — The Atlanta Braves placed right fielder Nick Markakis and infielder Dansby Swanson on the 10-day injured list before Saturday night’s game against the Philadelphia Phillies.
Markakis suffered a broken left wrist when he was hit by a pitch Friday night. Manager Brian Snitker said Markakis won’t need surgery and could return in six to eight weeks.
Markakis is batting .284 with nine homers and 53 RBIs. He hadn’t missed a game since 2017 and has played at least 155 in each of his five seasons in Atlanta.
Swanson has a bruised right foot. Snitker said he’s is hopeful that Swanson will return when he’s eligible to come off the injured list. His stint is retroactive to Wednesday.
Outfielder Adam Duvall was recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett and lefty Max Fried was reinstated from the injury list.
Duvall has 29 homers in 94 games in the minors. Duvall was an All-Star with the Reds in 2016 when he hit .241 with 33 homers and 103 RBIs. He had 31 homers and 99 RBIs in 2017.
ORTIZ OUT OF HOSPITAL: Former Red Sox slugger David Ortiz is out of the hospital after three surgeries after being shot in the back at a bar in the Dominican Republic.
The Red Sox said Saturday that they’ve been told Ortiz has been released from Massachusetts General Hospital. The team said there will be an update on his condition next week.
ESPN reported that Ortiz, 43, has been home since Friday and will continue his recovery there.
Ortiz had been at the Boston hospital since June 10, a day after he was shot. Dominican police have said he was mistaken for another man who was sitting near him at the club.
Ortiz, a 10-time All-Star, led the Red Sox to three World Series championships before retiring after the 2016 season.
A’S-ROYALS TRADE: The Kansas City Royals traded left-handed reliever Jake Diekman to the Oakland Athletics for two minor league prospects amid a flurry of moves before Saturday night’s game against Cleveland.
Kansas City also recalled oft-injured pitcher Kyle Zimmer and first baseman Ryan O’Hearn from Triple-A Omaha. First baseman Lucas Duda was designated for assignment.
Diekman is 0-6 with a 4.75 ERA in 48 relief appearances this season, but he has allowed just one run in his last six outings. He isn’t signed beyond this year, making him an obvious trade candidate.
In return, the Royals got 26-year-old outfielder Dairon Blanco and 20-year-old right-hander Ismael Aquino from Oakland. Blanco is hitting .276 for Double-A Midland while Aquino is 1-1 with a 4.58 ERA in 10 appearances for Oakland’s team in the Arizona Fall League.
CUBS ADD HOLLAND: The Chicago Cubs have placed infielder Daniel Descalso on the 10-day injured list with a sprained left ankle and added left-handed pitcher Derek Holland to the active roster.
Holland, 32, was acquired Friday from the San Francisco Giants for a player to be named. Used as a reliever since mid-May, he has allowed the second-lowest slugging percentage, third-lowest OPS and sixth-lowest batting average against left-handed batters this season.
Holland is 78-77 with a 4.51 ERA in 275 major league appearances over 11 seasons with the Texas Rangers, Chicago White Sox and the Giants.