GRASSHOPPERS REPORT
BlueClaws 4
Grasshoppers 3
Site: FirstEnergy Park, Lakewood, N.J.
Why the Grasshoppers lost: Lakewood rallied from a two-run deficit with a three-run sixth inning, highlighted by RBI singles from Luis Garcia, Abraham Gutierrez and Luke Miller. The BlueClaws pitching staff — starter Manuel Silva and relievers Israel Cabrera and Ethan Lindow — took over from there, limiting the Grasshoppers to three hits on the day.
Performances worth noting: Lolo Sanches and Mason Martin each drove in runs with sacrifice flies to give the Hoppers the early lead. Jonathan Guzman added an RBI single and Michael Gretler had two of the Hoppers’ three hits.
Also worth nothing: Hoppers starting pitcher Steven Jennings was tagged with the loss, dropping his record to 4-6. Jennings allowed five hits, three earned runs, walked one and struck out five in 5 1/3 innings of work. Relievers Cam Alldred Braeden Ogle finished up for the Grasshoppers.
— Staff Report