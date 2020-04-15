North Carolinians are reporting that CARES Act checks — those much-hyped $1,200 per person payments going to many United State residents — are landing in bank accounts this week.

The IRS said in a tweet on Saturday that the "economic impact payments" had begun. The CARES, by the way, stands for Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security

To check on the status of your check, go to www.irs.gov/coronavirus/get-my-payment. You could need your 2018 or 2019 tax returns. You'll also need some extra patience. Lots of traffic on this IRS website means you could be staring at this page for a while:

IRS

Tags

Load comments