COLLEGES
n Central Michigan says it has received a waiver from the NCAA regarding the minimum Division I sports sponsorship requirements. Division I schools are not supposed to have fewer than six sports for male athletes. CMU announced last month that it was dropping men’s track and field, citing universitywide budget cuts. That leaves the school with five men’s teams — baseball, basketball, cross country, football and wrestling. “This waiver has been granted for the 2020-21 and the 2021-22 academic years,” athletics director Michael Alford said in a statement. “We continue to research and determine the best course of action to return the department to full compliance.”
