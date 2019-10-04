A mix of paintings, crafts and music drew art lovers to the 10th annual Westerwood arts studio festival on Saturday. Artists in the Greensboro community opened up their homes to show off their work. Some, like painter Veronica Grossi, created new pieces with previous work set up outside for passersby to peruse.
Find more photos at greensboro.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.