Jenna Rice and Raman Bhardwaj create murals on a former mail truck

Jenna Rice's mural depicts an all-too-familiar sight: the larger-than-life face of a nurse wearing a mask. Half of the face is lit; the other half, in darkness.
Rice describes the nurse as "The Hero Behind the Mask."
She has spray-painted the mural on the expansive side of a former mail truck.
On the other side, artist Raman Bhardwaj has painted a scene of comic-book superheroes battling the coronavirus.
Rice titled her mural of the nurse the "The Light."
"It shows how our health care workers are the light in our time of darkness," she said.
She drew inspiration from an image she found searching Google. She first painted it last month at The Pit, a street art locale near the train station in High Point.
"I wanted to capture the emotion, especially in her eyes," Rice said. "She might look a little frustrated with all she is dealing with. This is also another way to remind people to stay at home and stay socially distant, so you don’t add any more work for health care workers who are working so hard for us."
Local developer and restaurateur Marty Kotis arranged for Rice and Bhardwaj to paint their designs on his truck.
Over the past few years, Kotis has brought nearly 200 works of street art from local and international artists to his buildings downtown and in Midtown, the heavily-traveled district of restaurants and entertainment along the Battleground Avenue corridor.
Rice's work has become the design for T-shirts that raise money to help feed workers at Cone Health.
Another result: Jennifer Youngwood of Sylva, the nurse whose image appears in the mural, has come to see it here.
Rice and Kotis now plan to paint the top of the truck, so health care workers can see those tributes from hospitals' top windows.
Kotis bought a harness and a lift, which he hopes can suspend Rice “Mission: Impossible” style over the truck while she paints.
Such projects help to keep artists creating when many commissions have been postponed or canceled by businesses closed by the pandemic.
“I am trying to use this time to focus on me and my artwork and trying new stuff and perfecting my skills," Rice said.
As long as they can sustain themselves financially, Rice said, "It's a good release for a lot of artists to be able to escape into their own world while they work on their art."
She hopes it inspires more awareness and appreciation for the arts.
"The arts are helping keep people alive right now — TV, movies, working on arts and crafts," she said. "Art has been great escape for a lot of people."
