CAIRO — Egypt started the first-ever restoration work on a gold-covered sarcophagus of the famed boy pharaoh Tutankhamun, ahead of the country’s new museum opening next year, the antiquities minister said Sunday.
Khaled el-Anany told reporters that work on the outermost coffin, which is made of wood and gilded with gold, is expected to take at least eight months.
He said that’s because “the state of conservation is very fragile, as it was never restored” since 1922, when British archaeologist Howard Carter discovered the intact 3,000-year-old tomb and the treasures it held.
The coffin remained in the tomb until July, when it was moved to the new Grand Egyptian Museum, being built near the pyramids of Giza outside Cairo.
Tutankhamun ascended the throne at age nine, ruling until his death at age 18 or 19.
Robber leaves clue:
his name, address
CLEVELAND — Investigators say a Cleveland bank robber made their job much easier because his note demanding money was written on the back side of a document bearing his name and address.
FBI Special Agent Vicki Anderson tells WJW-TV the stunned teller who was handed the note last Monday looked at both sides and realized it was a document from the Bureau of Motor Vehicles. Anderson says the teller addressed the man by his first name, gave him the money and then notified law enforcement officers.
Authorities used surveillance footage and the information from the document to identify the 54-year-old suspect. They say a warrant has been issued for his arrest.
Inventor on hoverboard
crosses English Channel
ST. MARGARET’S BAY, England — Is it a bird? A plane? No, it’s a French inventor flying over the English Channel on his hoverboard.
Looking like a superhero, Franky Zapata successfully completed the famed 22-mile journey in just 22 minutes Sunday morning, reaching speeds of up to 110 mph on the flyboard that has made him a French household name.
Propelled by a power pack full of kerosene, Zapata set off from Sangatte in France’s Pas de Calais region and landed in St. Margaret’s Bay, beyond the white cliffs of Dover, in southeast England.
“I’m feeling happy ... It’s just an amazing moment in my life,” he said following his touchdown in Britain.
It was, of course, the record for such a trip: No one else has tried to cross the channel in this way.