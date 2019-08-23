(Video tour of the home at 2749 Knob Hill Drive)
County housing officials declare the home Pazuzu Algarad and Amber Burch shared with Cynthia Lawson was unfit for human habitation. The house was filled with trash, mold and animal feces, according to one official.
A code officer said in a report that the house contained hundreds of dead and living flies, feces and urine that had been ground into the flooring and walls, decayed animal parts and remains, dried blood-like substance on the walls and animal cages with carcasses.
Photos also showed the front door bore markings such as a picture of a skull and cross bones and the words, “Evil will triumph.” A phrase that appeared to be written in another language might have been a clumsy attempt at “the house of devil worship” or “the house of devil worshippers, according to an Arabic language professor.
