Pazuzu Algarad was found dead at 4:20 a.m. in his cell at Central Prison in Raleigh. An autopsy would later say he died from severe blood loss caused by a deep wound to a major blood vessel in his left arm, at the pit of his elbow. His death was ruled a suicide, and authorities said he used something to cut himself.
It was never clear what instrument was used. Items from his cell, sent to the N.C. Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, included an electric razor and a clear, unlabeled bottle filled with red fluid. Algarad also had filed his teeth into points. Officials said at the time there was no evidence support rumors Algarad bit his own arm to cause the wound.