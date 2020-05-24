In front of the trio were some crazy and unfamiliar plants. The one in the middle looked like a Venus fly trap, but it had five heads with snapping jaws. The connecting stems were moving closer to Samantha like necks.
The plant on the left looked like a large green pot with pink and purple tentacles wiggling out of the top.
"Mom! Help me!" Josh called, wrapped in these "tentacles." He seemed scared, but started giggling as the tentacles tickled him!
Alyssa crouched down to the plant on the right. This plant looked like a bouquet of colorful, little flowers. They seemed normal except their pistils were singing mouths.
"La la la," Alyssa sang along with a giggle.
Samantha went to Josh and tried to pry him from the plant. One tentacle slapped her hands away and went back to tickling Josh.
"Hey!" she shouted to the plant. She then pointed to Alyssa, "Get away from these monsters!"
Alyssa jumped up to help her Mom with Josh, but ended up getting tickled along with him.
The flowers on the right stopped singing. "We are NOT monsters," they said simultaneously. "We are aspiring singers."
Samantha looked at them. "You are flowers," she said.
"That's what makes us good," the flowers said. "No one expects it from us. And we already have a band."
At that, the plant on the left dropped the kids. The tentacles started banging on their green pot. The plant in the middle started chomping its jaws together to the same beat as the tentacles. The flowers started singing again.
Samantha was confused and unimpressed, but her kids glanced at each other excitedly and ran inside.
They came back with a pot full of items and handed them out. Samantha got a rubber band, Alyssa got a tube made of folded paper, and Josh got a spoon and kept the pot.
Josh banged on the pot-like drums. Alyssa sang with the flowers into her makeshift microphone. Samantha was hesitant, but she ended up plucking the rubber band like a guitar.
The new band played and laughed until Jake returned home from work.
He popped his head out of the back door and rubbed his eyes, not believing the sight.
"Long day ...", Jake muttered under his breath.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.