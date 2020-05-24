She picked up one of the plants and inspected it. Instead of beautiful flower petals or bright green leaves, there was a small bottle of unknown liquid nestled in the center. The leaves around it were all brown and crunchy. They sure looked dead. Samantha peered into the blue glass bottle. The top had a tiny, gold statue of a lion, its mouth open wide as if he were going to eat somebody. The water in the bottle has this weird grayish color with a hint of pink sloshing around inside. The other plants were similar, same liquid, different animal statues on top.
“Lemme see!”Josh said, reaching up and grabbing the bottle.
“No!” Samantha cried, swiping the bottle away, “it could be dangerous. We’d better not touch these”, she said slipping on her gloves and clearing away the bottles without another word.
“So, did your plants grow?” Jake asked at dinner, sprinkling some salt onto his roast beef.
Josh opened his mouth to tell his father about the mysterious bottles but Samantha cut him off. “Yes! They were um ... green beans!” she said quickly giving Josh a glare. “We grew green beans.”
Jake shrugged and went back to cutting his meat.
Alyssa didn’t talk much that night. Instead she was inspecting the bottles from a safe distance. In bed that night she tossed and turned, thinking. She felt like the bottles were so familiar yet she knew she hadn't seen them before. Her stomach was so knotted up in worry thinking about the bottle opening up and gobbling up her family that she couldn't sleep. So she quietly crept into the attic where her mother had stuffed the bottles in a cardboard box and told them not to go into that room. Quietly, she sang the song her mother had sung to her when she was younger.
“Far away, there’s a place
where your dreams come true.
With an angel calling you.
In the night sky.
Like a shooting star within you”
Alyssa remembered when she first moved here, she felt scared of the attic with its dark angled corners and creaky floorboards, but now it was way too crowded with boxes and bags to be scary. The boxes were labeled on the side with her dad’s messy handwriting. She flipped through boxes, trying to find the right one ‘til she finally found it. Alyssa picked up one of the bottles, just holding it made her feel safe and sound. She took a deep breath and pressed the bottle to her cheek. Something inside moved. Alyssa gasped.
“Drink me” it ordered in a raspy voice.
Alyssa gave a small cry and threw the bottle onto the rug hoping to break it but to her dismay the bottle didn’t break.
“This is crazy!” Alyssa gasped suddenly aware of how thirsty she was. She looked at the bottle. The color had changed and now it looked like cherry coke, her favorite drink. Without thinking she picked up the bottle, took another deep breath and poured the liquid into her mouth. It tasted pretty good, but then she felt a terrible cramp in her stomach and she fell to the ground, feeling herself becoming more and more unconscious until everything went black.
When Alyssa woke up and looked around, she knew she wasn’t in the attic anymore. She was lying in a small bed snuggled around a purple polka-dotted blanket with cupcake pink ruffles. In the corner of the room was a beautiful bright pink bicycle with silver tassels on the handlebars. It was the kind of bike her parents would never get her because it would be way too expensive, the kind the girls in her class would ride to school gliding like a ballerina on wheels while listening to music, the kind Alyssa always wanted to have.
Suddenly, she heard a loud yowl coming from under the bed like one of those alley cats in the city. Alyssa being Alyssa was absolutely terrified but she felt her curiosity and courage take over like a proud lioness after a catch. So she sat up and crawled over to the edge of the bed and peeked. She tucked a strand of her mousy brown hair behind her ear and squinted hard into the darkness. Besides dirty soccer jerseys and broken hockey sticks, was a small pink box. She pulled the box out from under the bed and just stared at it in her lap. Alyssa always loved the feel of opening a present. Just the feeling of not knowing what was inside made her skin tingle and heart beat faster. But this was no present. What was inside could be dangerous. She carefully lifted the lid off the box and peeked inside. There was a small lump of orange fur tucked in the corner of the box.
At first Alyssa thought, “Oh, it’s a cat,” but then the lump turned over and opened its mouth filled with fangs. “Ah!” Alyssa said, startled. She looked at the thing closely. Well, it certainly wasn’t a cat but instead it seemed to be some kind of monster! Its fur was bright orange and there were 7 red and black tentacles wrapped around its body. Its eyes were like big pools of darkness sucking you in, making Alyssa more and more interested in what it was. It also had a long purple tail with sharp spikes. She reached her hand out, letting the “animal” sniff her. The monster seemed wary at first but then must’ve changed its mind and leaped over and settled in Alyssa's lap, curled around its tail. Alyssa smiled and closed her eyes.
Suddenly, the monster shot up and Alyssa jerked her head up. Voices from downstairs drifted upstairs. Cautiously, Alyssa crept down the rickety wooden stairs, her heart beating faster by the minute. When she looked around the corner, she was pretty surprised. Sitting on the floor were four other kids about her age talking and laughing. Two girls, two boys. One of the boys with his hair in spikes caught sight of her and waved her over.
“Ahoy mate, looks like we have a new resident that came to join us.” The other kids all turned and welcomed her. One of the girls with hair the color of ripe cantaloupe pulled her over and sat Alyssa on the floor next to them.
“So, what's your name?” she asked.
“Alyssa.”
“Cool, I’m Anne, that's Sophie” she said pointing to a girl with curly brown hair wearing a blue T-shirt . “That's Spike,” she continued pointing to the boy who had noticed her.
“Fits with the name” he said, smoothening his hair.
“Whatever, and finally, that’s Leon,” Anne said nodding towards a second boy with big turtle framed glasses. The little monster came up behind Alyssa and grunted.
“I see you’ve met Moncoli, eh?” Spike said, raising his eyebrow.
“Moncoli, is he a monster?” Alyssa asked.
“Sort of” Sophie answered, taking a sip from a glass. “He’s like our pet.”
“Wait, so you guys live here?” Alyssa asked. She was getting more confused by the minute. They all nodded.
“Okay so how do I go back home?”Alyssa said, trying not to sound like she didn’t want to be here. They all doubled over laughing.
“Ya can’t, ya think we want to be here, ha, I would give anything to go home” Spike choked out between giggles.
“Wait, WHAT?” Alyssa froze, she couldn’t go back home?
“Yep, we drank the same liquid you drank and came here. Soph was the first, we’ll help you try to get out, but you probably can’t,” Anne said grinning. “Hey, let’s give you a tour of the place.” She grabbed Alyssa by the hand and pulled her along showing her everything in the house. “There’s the kitchen,” Anne said pointing to some small cupboards above a sink and cooler stocked with milk.
There was also a shelf with a few plants grown in plastic pots, one of which was a big beautiful sunflower with gorgeous yellow petals. Then she showed Alyssa the living room, which was just an old plaid couch with a coffee table piled with magazines, and the garage with roller skates and bikes parked in the corner, next to a workbench and saw.
“We’re not allowed to go upstairs because, well, that’s where the other people come from just like the room you woke up in” Sophie added.
“What about outside?” Alyssa asked.
“Okay, look, it might sound confusing but there are four realms, each realm is basically another world. Our world is the forest realm. The other realms are Wind, River and Shadow. You literally have to enter a portal and the edge of your world to go to another one. We’ve explored every realm but Shadow because each realm has different ‘people’ and Shadow people are ruthless and dangerous and won’t let us in but we think that's how to get out into the real world,” Spike explained breathlessly.
“Un-huh, but what about uh moncol ... Moncoli!” Alyssa stuttered.
“Each realm also has different monsters. Moncoli is a Tentali monster.” Spike answered. “We have to go to the Shadow realm!” Alyssa cried. She was desperate to go home.
“Look, I know you're new but there is no way I’m going to just go and get myself killed.” Spike hollered.
“She has a point you know, Spike, we haven’t been there for a year, they could be nice now.” Sophie pointed out.
“Fine, but I’m not taking chances so we’ll have to sneak in. Oh we’ll have to pass Wind. What about you Leon?”
“Sure whatever.” That night they all stayed up late planning their sneak. Alyssa couldn’t sleep that night either, she was excited but worried. She closed her eyes and took a deep breath, maybe this was a dream and when she woke up it would be over.
Nope, not a dream. It was still dark by the time they took off for Shadow. When Spike said this realm was called forest, he was right. It certainly was a forest. It was still late May but the sure to be stifling Alabama summer was sure on its way here. The trees above them shaded them mostly, but they were still hot. The wind swirled around them like a magical wonderland lifting them off the ground, blowing wisps of hair in their faces and cooling them down. When they finally reached the portal, Alyssa was real surprised. It was a huge swirl of colors rotating in front of them. “This is it,” Sophie breathed.
Together, they stepped through the portal. It felt like they were on a merry-go-round, spinning and spinning, faster and faster until they landed in what seemed like a barren desert. “Welcome to Wind.” The land was dry as far as the eye can see but there were a few small hutches made from twigs and leaves here and there. The soft sand squished between their toes as they walked.
“What are the people like here?” Alyssa asked. Before anyone could answer, there was a loud moan and suddenly three groups of men marched toward them.
“Actually, they’re not that different. Just different lifestyles, beliefs and clothes. As long as you’re not threatening they won’t hurt you, except Shadow” Sophie whispered.
Sophie was right, they were still humans but the clothes they wore were what Samantha would call “summer clothes.” Just a T-shirt, pale green shorts and black flip-flops. One person was riding on a large piece of slate covered in moss and being carried by a bunch of men, he seemed like their leader.
“Friend or foe?” he asked in a loud booming voice.
“F..friend” Anne stuttered. Then his eyes widened.
“You can’t fool me. Rantai!” he hissed “Take them as prisoners!”
“What! Who's Rantai, who are you? What happened to Mona, wasn’t she the leader?” Sophie asked bewildered.
The man leaned in, so close that Alyssa could smell his stinky liverwurst breath. “Mona left, she left for good. Don’t play dumb with me. I know you’re Rantai so spill the beans.” His voice was raspy, like a big ugly frog. The men tied their legs together loosely, so they could walk but not run. Every time they stopped, they would get hit by a shovel.
Finally, they were brought to a dirty smelly cave where they were told to live. “Eww, what's that smell? It's like rotten onions that died twice,” Spike said, pinching his nose. Alyssa looked around the cave. Not much. Just a few bales of hay to sleep on and a buffalo skin rug.
“Food and water will be brought to you, but until then, you can stay here, Rantai.
“Ohmygosh ohmygosh, WHAT just happened?” Anne was pacing back and forth across the red dirt floor. “I don’t know, why would Mona just ... leave.” They settled for the night saying they would escape tomorrow and go to Shadow. Alyssa couldn’t sleep. She’d never been this scared before. She didn’t remember falling asleep but she must've because she woke up with her stomach all knotted up in worry. By the time food was brought they were all starving and thirsty. Food was brought by a young girl with smooth black hair and bright green eyes. She was wearing the traditional outfit, but she had purple flip-flops instead of black. Her eyes widened when she saw Anne. “Anne? Is that you?” she asked in her sweet silky voice. Anne looked up from where she was tracing her name in the dirt. She gasped, “Nina?”
“Hold it, who’s this?” Spike asked. He seemed wary.
“Oh! This is Nina. She used to be in my class in second grade, anyway what are you doing here?” Anne said nodding.
“When me and my brother got transported here …” Nina started to say, “Auston, our leader, took us in to help him. Before Mona left to go find the exit back to the outside world, she appointed him, her son, to become leader … but she never came back.” Nina trailed off.
“Wait, are you saying that guy who made us prisoners was Mona’s son?” Sophie asked.
“Yes, oh and Rantai is the person who we think killed Mona.” Nina placed the tray full of food on the ground and told us to eat.
Alyssa grabbed a piece of bread and bit into it. It was dry and crusty, but she was hungry. “Hey Nina, can you help us get out of here?” she asked between mouthfuls.
“Oh yeah, please!” Spike said. “Sorry, I can’t, Auston will kill me if I do.” Nina said, shaking her head.
“Please! We’ll leave without a trace. You can blame it on someone else!” Anne begged. Nina just shook her head. Suddenly she caught sight of the small ruby necklace on Alyssa’s neck.
“I’ll let you guys out if you give me that!” She offered pointing to the necklace.”Auston’s been looking for a ruby to cure a sickness that took the life of his daughter because a ruby is the only thing that can but there aren’t any on the sand.
“Sure!” Alyssa said, taking off her necklace and handing it over.
“Thanks, I’ll get the keys to you by midnight.” Nina said clutching the ruby to her heart.
“Psst, here's the keys.” Nina whispered, handing over the silver, moon shaped keys, along with a pack of boiled peanuts for the trip. Anne unlocked the door quietly and they crept outside trying not to make a sound.
“Thank you so, so much” Sophie exlamed.
“Anytime” Nina promised. When they reached outside they ran. They ran and ran. They ran until they couldn’t run anymore and were panting and sweating until they were far away. The portal looked the same but when they stepped into it Alyssa felt herself becoming lighter and lighter until it felt like she was flying. One word … magical. Then the magical feeling ended and the world became dark and eerie. The wind howled and the trees leaned in, creaking, as if whispering to one another. The only light was from the faint glow from the moon, shining through the tree branches. They walked in silence, hoping to be undetected.
When they reached what looked like a castle, Alyssa was sure surprised. The people from Shadow were nothing like she'd seen before. They were super buff guys with huge muscles. Each of them was a large spear, ready to attack.
“Come on!” Sophie mouthed, motioning for the rest of them to follow her. Alyssa felt like her heart would beat out of her chest but she needed to go home so she followed Sophie to the back of the castle where there was a small gate leading to an open window. “Okay, once the person in the room leaves we’ll sneak through the window and go to a different room before he comes back.” Sophie Instructed. They all nodded and quietly went over to the window. When the guy sitting in the room went to get a cup of coffee, the forest group started the plan.
Anne climbed through the window and peeked into the hallway. ”All clear” she whispered and the rest of the kids climbed through the window and pressed themselves against the wall. Then they went out into the hallway and hid behind the big swinging doors. The castle walls were made of stone and there was a dark purple rug under their feet that smelled like barbeque sauce and too many cats. The only problem was that people were everywhere! Walking, leaning against the walls, and comparing strength.
“How are we going to get through?” Alyssa asked.
“Ooh, I have an idea!” Anne said. She picked up a rock and tossed it towards a plant. All the men grabbed their spears and hurled themselves at the rock. “I’m not done” she said motioning for them to follow her. They ran into the announcement room and closed the door. Then Anne scribbled something down on a piece of notebook paper. “Here, read whatever's on the paper into the loudspeaker,” she said, handing the piece of paper to Spike.
“Dear Shadow, report to the front of the castle for a free laptop,” Spike read, then he grinned. "Good idea, even Shadow can’t resist a free laptop. He was right because the minute he finished reading, every single person started walking out the door.
“Nice, let’s go!” Sophie giggled. They walked around to the back of the castle to a door that had a sign that said PORTAL written in big blue letters.
Anne reached out for the doorknob but Leon stepped in front of them “Hold it!” he ordered.
”Dude, Leon, whatcha doing, let's go,” Spike interrupted. He tried to get past Leon, but Leon blocked him.
“You think I’m going to let you through this easily” Leon let out a ear piercing whistle and in a moment, 10 Shadow guys were surrounding them.
“What? B-b-but WHY?” Sophie stuttered.
“Ha! I am Shadow!” Leon said. “Who knew, five years of sitting on the couch and eating potato chips paid off! Anyway, now that I know your plan I can report you! Take them to the dungeon!”
Alyssa was mad, really mad, and she wasn’t one to get mad a lot. “How could Leon be Shadow!” Sophie cried. Guess she was also mad. Alyssa felt her anger rise up and up like a boiling volcano ready to erupt after a thousand years. She threw her head back and gave a coyote howl. The bars shook.
Spike looked up “Hey, do that again.”
Alyssa gave another howl. One of the bars snapped.
“Another!” Sophie cheered.
Alyssa remembered her teacher had always said, “You can never be too sure of yourself” and now standing here, as their last hope, she had never been so sure of herself. She reached deep in her throat and let out her greatest howl. All the bars snapped and they all rushed out.
“Amazing! It's like … a superpower!” Anne exclaimed happily.
They ran and ran, until they reached the portal door. To Alyssa, it felt great to run, she felt proud and filled with courage. Without a thought or a word, they stepped through the portal. Together. This portal felt different. A good difference.
Like Alyssa was becoming a new Alyssa. A stronger braver Alyssa with all the confident swirling around her. “I'll never forget you guys” she hollered to all her new friends.
“Neither will we!” they hollered back and just as it started, it ended and Alyssa found herself lying on the attic floor next to the empty bottle. She looked at her watch. Ten-thirty, exactly the time she left. Looks like time didn’t pass when she was gone! She put the bottles back into the box and reminded herself never to drink anything unusual again. She went into her brother’s room where he was sleeping. She hugged him tightly.
Anne, Sophie and Spike, who hadn’t been home for three years found that time hadn’t passed at all for them either! Sophie was back in her room sitting on her pale blue quilt. Anne was on the playground at her school on the wooden bench and Spike was back on the soccer field, practicing his shooting. Leon? Well Shadow was also known for their muddy quicksand pits and while Leon was looking for Anne, Sophie and Spike, he got sucked in the mud. Ha! Serves him right!
Over the years, Alyssa mostly kept her mind off her crazy adventure. She joined her school swim team, started a canned food drive, and took some piano lessons. Sometimes she would go upstairs to the attic and flip through the box with the glass bottles and look at them. Knowing each one was an adventure made her feel like she knew something nobody else knew, it was a good feeling. And now she was upstairs, sitting on that old yellow rug clutching one of the bottles and she sang.
“Far away, there’s a place
where your dreams come true.
With an angel calling you.
In the night sky.
Like a shooting star within you.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.