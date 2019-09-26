Virgina Tech Boston College Football (copy)

Boston College freshman receiver Zay Flowers celebrates a touchdown against Virginia Tech this season. 

The third-leading rusher and fifth-leading receiver is one who should be a focal point of the defensive game plan.

Boston College is picking and choosing its spots with freshman Zay Flowers, an electric 5-11, 170-pound receiver. The Fort Lauderdale, Fla., product has 10 carries for 135 yards and a touchdown, and six catches for 130 yards and another touchdown.

“They’re going to find ways to get him the ball, whether it’s speed sweeps, screens, just a very dynamic player,” Clawson said of Flowers.

Get today’s top stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our daily morning newsletter.

coneill@wsjournal.com

@ConorONeillWSJ

journalnow.com/sports/wfu/my_take_on_wake/

Tags

Load comments