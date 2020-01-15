Ken Zampese was hired as the Washington Redskins’ quarterbacks coach on Wednesday, filling out Ron Rivera’s new staff.
Zampese and new offensive coordinator Scott Turner are now tasked with figuring out what to do with 2019 first-round pick Dwayne Haskins.
Rivera said Haskins and injured veteran Alex Smith would compete for the starting QB job and that it wasn’t the Ohio State product’s job by default.
Haskins was 119 of 203 for 1,365 yards, seven touchdowns and seven interceptions as a rookie. He’ll be learning his second system in as many NFL seasons.
Zampese was the Cincinnati Bengals’ offensive coordinator in 2016 and 2017 before coaching the Cleveland Browns’ quarterbacks in 2018. He succeeds Tim Rattay in the job with Washington.
award: Former NFL player Steve Gleason has received the Congressional Gold Medal — the highest civilan honor bestowed by Congress — for his work as an advocate for people with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis, also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease. Gleason thanked his family for their support since his diagnosis, noting to his wife, Michel, “This is not the life we imagined, and it hasn’t been easy.”
CARDINALS: Larry Fitzgerald, one of the most productive wide receivers in NFL history, is returning for his 17th season with the Arizona Cardinals. The popular 36-year-old Fitzgerald signed a one-year contact.
