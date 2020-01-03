Sage Surratt. The redshirt sophomore wide receiver emerged as one of the best receivers in the country before suffering a season-ending injury at Virginia Tech. In only nine games, he had 66 catches for 1,001 yards and 11 touchdowns; in 13 games last year, he had 41 catches for 581 yards and four touchdowns.

