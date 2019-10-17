Louisiana-Monroe No. 24 Appalachian State Football

UL Monroe quarterback Caleb Evans is 32 yards away from having 8,000 career passing yards.

App State defensive backs Shemar Jean-Charles and Josh Thomas said they’re preparing for UL Monroe to show multiple looks on offense. But some of the WarHawks success comes from run-pass option plays.

Those can become incredibly difficult to contain with a dual-threat quarterback like Caleb Evans, who is 32 yards away from eclipsing the 8,000-yard passing mark.

Thomas said RPOs require extreme discipline, and if the Mountaineers can maintain a high level of that, it will help lower the potential for long yardage gains.

“The first thing we’ve got to do is eliminate their explosive plays, like runs and passes over 20 yards, we have to keep that as low as possible,” Thomas said. “Don’t allow them to get chunk plays.

“Then another thing, when we rush the quarterback, we have to make the rushing lanes condense down. Close him in so he can’t escape. Don’t let him break contain. And then just staying on top of them and tackling them well in space.”

