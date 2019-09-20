Washington & Lee 52
Guilford College 14
Why the Quakers lost: Generals QB Jack Pollard accounted for 306 total offensive yards and three touchdowns.
Performances worth noting: Guilford QB Alex Manley threw an 18-yard touchdown pass to Tre Alexander and a 65-yard touchdown pass to Jermaine Russell.
Also worth noting: Guilford (1-2) hosts Shenandoah next Saturday at 1 p.m.
— Staff Report
