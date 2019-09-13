Virginia Tech defender Chamarri Conner celebrates a sack of Furman quarterback Darren Grainger on Saturday.
Virginia Tech 24
Furman 17
BLACKSBURG, Va. — Tré Turner of Greensboro scored second-half touchdowns rushing and receiving, helping Virginia Tech rally to a 24-17 victory over Furman this afternoon at Lane Stadium.
The Hokies (2-1) trailed 14-3 at halftime, but scored on their first two possessions of the second half to grab the lead.
A 29-yard touchdown run by Turner, a Northwest Guilford High School star and 2016 HSXtra.com player of the year, with 5:04 remaining sealed the win.
Virginia Tech tailback Keshawn King, making his first college start, rushed for 119 yards. His 54-yard run on the second play of the second half to set up a 3-yard touchdown run by James Mitchell that cut the Furman lead to 14-10.
A fumble by Furman’s Devin Wynn on the ensuing possession was costly, with the Hokies converting on Ryan Willis’ 2-yard touchdown pass to Turner with 8:12 left in the third. That score put Virginia Tech in the lead for good.
Turner, a receiver, rushed for 68 yards and caught four passes for 29 yards. Turner won the News & Record’s HSXtra.com player of the year in basketball in 2016 and was a two-time All-Area football selection.
Willis completed 17 of 21 for 123 yards, with a touchdown and an interception.
Devin Abrams paced Furman (1-2) with 72 yards rushing on 10 carries.
