Turner's scores help Virginia Tech pull past Furman

Virginia Tech defender Chamarri Conner (22) celebrates a sack of Furman quarterback Darren Grainger with teammates Jarrod Hewitt (5) and DaShawn Crawford (36) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 13, 2019, in Blacksburg Va. (Matt Gentry/The Roanoke Times via AP)

 Matt Gentry

Virginia Tech defender Chamarri Conner celebrates a sack of Furman quarterback Darren Grainger on Saturday.

BLACKSBURG, Va. — Tré Turner of Greensboro scored second-half touchdowns rushing and receiving, helping Virginia Tech rally to a 24-17 victory over Furman this afternoon at Lane Stadium.

The Hokies (2-1) trailed 14-3 at halftime, but scored on their first two possessions of the second half to grab the lead.

A 29-yard touchdown run by Turner, a Northwest Guilford High School star and 2016 HSXtra.com player of the year, with 5:04 remaining sealed the win.

Virginia Tech tailback Keshawn King, making his first college start, rushed for 119 yards. His 54-yard run on the second play of the second half to set up a 3-yard touchdown run by James Mitchell that cut the Furman lead to 14-10.

A fumble by Furman’s Devin Wynn on the ensuing possession was costly, with the Hokies converting on Ryan Willis’ 2-yard touchdown pass to Turner with 8:12 left in the third. That score put Virginia Tech in the lead for good.

Turner, a receiver, rushed for 68 yards and caught four passes for 29 yards. Turner won the News & Record’s HSXtra.com player of the year in basketball in 2016 and was a two-time All-Area football selection.

Willis completed 17 of 21 for 123 yards, with a touchdown and an interception.

Devin Abrams paced Furman (1-2) with 72 yards rushing on 10 carries.

