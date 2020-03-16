NFL

n Arizona pulled off a blockedbuster deal to acquire Houston Texans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins and a 2020 fourth round pick in exchange for running back David Johnson, 2020 2nd round pick, and a 2021 4th round pick.

n Baltimore traded tight end Hayden Hurst and a 2020 4th round pick to Atlanta in exchange for 2021 2nd and 5th round draft picks.

n San Francisco has agreed to trade defensive tackle DeForest Buckner to Indianapolis in exchange for the 13th overall pick in the 2020 draft.

n Tennessee placed the franchise tag on running back Derrick Henry.

n New England placed the franchise tag on offensive lineman Joe Thuney.

n Cincinnati placed the franchise tag on wide receiver A.J. Green.

n Pittsburgh placed the franchise tag on linebacker Bud Dupree.

n Atlanta released running back Devonta Freeman and cornerback Desmond Trufant, clearing $7.2 million in cap space.

n Free agent tight end Jimmy Graham signed a two-year $16 million contract with the Chicago Bears.

n Former Dallas Cowboys cornerback Byron Jones agreed to a 5-year, $82.5 million deal with the Miami Dolphins.

n The Carolina Panthers have signed former Minnesota Vikings defensive end Michael Weatherly to a two-year, $12.5 million deal.

n Minnesota resigns quarterback Kirk Cousins to a two-year, $66 million deal.

n Former Chicago Bears linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski has agreed to a 3-year, $21 million deal with the Las Vegas Raiders.

n Tight end Austin Hooper has agreed to a 4-year, $42 million deal with the Cleveland Browns.

n Former Carolina Panthers cornerback James Bradberry has agreed to a 3-year, $45 million deal with the New York Giants.

n Offensive lineman Halapoulivaati Vaitai agrees to a 5-year, $50 million deal with the Detroit Lions.

n Quarterback Case Keenum agreed to a 3-year, $18 million deal with Cleveland.

n Defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul signs two-year, $27 million extension with Tampa Bay.

n Green Bay signs linebacker Christian Kirksey to a two-year, $13 million deal.

n New England Patriots tight end Benjamin Watson has decided to retire.

n Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman Ramon Foster has decided to retire.

n Miami agrees to a 3-year, $30 million deal with defensive end Shaq Lawson.

NHL

n New York Rangers sign former University of Wisconsin defenseman K’Andre Miller.

NBA

n Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant playing this summer is “not realistic” according to Rich Kleiman (Durant’s business partner).

UFC

n UFC President Dana White announced that the next three scheduled UFC events would be postponed amid concerns of COVID-19.

Tags

Load comments