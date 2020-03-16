NFL
n Arizona pulled off a blockedbuster deal to acquire Houston Texans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins and a 2020 fourth round pick in exchange for running back David Johnson, 2020 2nd round pick, and a 2021 4th round pick.
n Baltimore traded tight end Hayden Hurst and a 2020 4th round pick to Atlanta in exchange for 2021 2nd and 5th round draft picks.
n San Francisco has agreed to trade defensive tackle DeForest Buckner to Indianapolis in exchange for the 13th overall pick in the 2020 draft.
n Tennessee placed the franchise tag on running back Derrick Henry.
n New England placed the franchise tag on offensive lineman Joe Thuney.
n Cincinnati placed the franchise tag on wide receiver A.J. Green.
n Pittsburgh placed the franchise tag on linebacker Bud Dupree.
n Atlanta released running back Devonta Freeman and cornerback Desmond Trufant, clearing $7.2 million in cap space.
n Free agent tight end Jimmy Graham signed a two-year $16 million contract with the Chicago Bears.
n Former Dallas Cowboys cornerback Byron Jones agreed to a 5-year, $82.5 million deal with the Miami Dolphins.
n The Carolina Panthers have signed former Minnesota Vikings defensive end Michael Weatherly to a two-year, $12.5 million deal.
n Minnesota resigns quarterback Kirk Cousins to a two-year, $66 million deal.
n Former Chicago Bears linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski has agreed to a 3-year, $21 million deal with the Las Vegas Raiders.
n Tight end Austin Hooper has agreed to a 4-year, $42 million deal with the Cleveland Browns.
n Former Carolina Panthers cornerback James Bradberry has agreed to a 3-year, $45 million deal with the New York Giants.
n Offensive lineman Halapoulivaati Vaitai agrees to a 5-year, $50 million deal with the Detroit Lions.
n Quarterback Case Keenum agreed to a 3-year, $18 million deal with Cleveland.
n Defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul signs two-year, $27 million extension with Tampa Bay.
n Green Bay signs linebacker Christian Kirksey to a two-year, $13 million deal.
n New England Patriots tight end Benjamin Watson has decided to retire.
n Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman Ramon Foster has decided to retire.
n Miami agrees to a 3-year, $30 million deal with defensive end Shaq Lawson.
NHL
n New York Rangers sign former University of Wisconsin defenseman K’Andre Miller.
NBA
n Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant playing this summer is “not realistic” according to Rich Kleiman (Durant’s business partner).
UFC
n UFC President Dana White announced that the next three scheduled UFC events would be postponed amid concerns of COVID-19.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.