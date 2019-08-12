NHL
n The Carolina Hurricanes have signed team president and general manager Don Waddell to a three-year contract extension. Owner Tom Dundon announced the signing Monday. Terms were not disclosed.
NFL
n Oakland Raiders receiver Antonio Brown lost his grievance with the NFL on Monday over his use of an old helmet that is no longer certified as safe to use for practice or play. The arbitrator issued the ruling after holding a hearing last Friday with Brown, representatives from the league and the players’ union.
n The New England Patriots have acquired tight end Eric Saubert from the Atlanta Falcons for a conditional draft pick. The Patriots have questions at tight end following Rob Gronkowski’s retirement.
n Oakland Raiders cornerback Nevin Lawson has been suspended four games for violating the NFL’s policy on performance-enhancing substances. The league announced the decision Monday.
NBA
n Kyle Lowry of the NBA champion Toronto Raptors has withdrawn from the pool of candidates USA Basketball is considering to take to the FIBA World Cup later this month. Lowry said his surgically repaired thumb isn’t ready to allow him to participate in on-court workouts.